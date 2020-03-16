Fitness instructor hold rooftop workout session amid coronavirus lockdown in Spain

it-s-viral

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 14:27 IST

Highlights Spain declared a state of emergency to control the spread of the virus

A health instructor is helping hundreds get their exercise in while still under quarantine

The instructor is seen holding a workout session by standing on the roof of a building

Coronavirus has altered the way the world functions at least for the time being. After Italy imposed a complete lockdown in the country with cases of novel coronavirus spiraled, Spain too declared a state of emergency to control the spread of the virus. Now people in Spain are trying to make the best of a bad situation. A video going viral shows a health instructor helping hundreds in a housing complex get their exercise in while still under quarantine.

The video shows the instructor holding a workout session by standing on the roof of a building in the middle of the complex. The clip shows several people following him as he performs an exercise routine to get their workout done.

“As adverse as the situation may be we will bring out the best in you,” says the caption for the post shared on Instagram by Sano Sevilla Los Bermejales, the health centre where the instructor works.

One of the videos also made it to Twitter and has since been collecting a ton of reactions.

In Seville, Spain, residents of an entire apartment complex couldn't leave their homes due to the quarantine.



So a fitness instructor went up to a rooftop and held a workout class.



Neighbors joined in from their windows and balconies.pic.twitter.com/Ez0iF7vwf3 — Muhammad Lila (@MuhammadLila) March 15, 2020

While the Instagram post has collected over 4,000 likes, the tweet has received over 50,000 likes and counting.

“Sometimes people pleasantly surprise me,” says a Twitter user. “This is amazing and such a salve against the burn of all of the bad TV! Inspired, going to scout out my roof and see what the situation is—am I visible enough to lead some calisthenics?!” says another.

“This is awesome! I’ve been communicating with my gym about getting workouts to do at home on my own,” says a third. “This is just amazing,” says a fourth.

Several such videos have emerged out of Italy as well where people are trying to keep their spirits up in such tough times. Just days ago, videos showing people singing together from the confines of their balconies made it on social media. Another shows people applauding the efforts of the medical professionals who are working tirelessly to help those in need.

