Italians sing in solidarity from their homes amid coronavirus lockdown. Watch

Updated: Mar 14, 2020 12:32 IST

Highlights Italy is under nationwide lockdown to prevent spread of COVID-19

A video amid the isolation has emerged on social media

The clip shows people singing in unison from their homes

Life in Italy has come to a halt after Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte instituted a nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The pandemic, however, has not dampened the country’s spirit and a viral video perfectly captures how. It shows voices of Italians ringing through a deserted street at night amid the isolation.

“People of my hometown #Siena sing a popular song from their houses along an empty street to warm their hearts during the Italian lockdown,” wrote a Twitter user and posted the video.

Take a look at the video which is both heartening and heartbreaking at the same time.

People of my hometown #Siena sing a popular song from their houses along an empty street to warm their hearts during the Italian #Covid_19 #lockdown.#coronavirusitalia #COVID19 #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/7EKKMIdXov — valemercurii (@valemercurii) March 12, 2020

Since being shared, the video gathered over 4.2 million views. It has also been retweeted over 35,000 times.

People were deeply touched by the singing. While some were reminded of the power of human spirit, others wrote that the video brought them to tears.

“Imagine the whole world singing like this from their houses. No hate, no nothing. Just unified for once. Love this so much,” wrote a Twitter user. We humans are social animals! Music overcomes despair,” commented another. “That’s actually very beautiful. They are separated all in their own spaces, but they are together,” commented a third. “I cry there’s still humanity left,” wrote a fourth.

The Twitter user, who originally shared the video, later wrote that the song heard in the video is called Canto della Verbena. It’s a popular traditional folk song of the country.

It’s not just Siena where people joined their voices to say that they stand together. A Twitter user from Naples also shared a similar video.

People sing in solidarity during the #Coronavirus quarantine in Naples - Italy pic.twitter.com/qhRdVsrL6O — Richie Holland (@MrRJHolland) March 13, 2020

Here’s another video of a man playing trumpet in Trapani to entertain his neighbours amid the nationwide lockdown.

World Health Organisation has now declared Europe as the “epicenter” of the global coronavirus pandemic. European countries have reported steep rise in the numbers of death and infection with Italy being hit the worst.

