Woman in coronavirus lockdown details seriousness of pandemic, post goes viral

Updated: Mar 13, 2020 18:54 IST

With a surge in the number of coronavirus infected people Italy is under lockdown. More cases of people being infected with COVID-19 are being reported worldwide. Amid this, a woman in Italy shared a post urging people to take the pandemic seriously. Shared by Facebook user Cristina Higgins, an American woman who is on coronavirus lockdown in Italy, the post has now gone viral.

She starts her post by saying that she’s writing it from Bergamo, Italy, a place “at the heart of the coronavirus crisis.” She asks people to take action to ensure that the situation in Italy doesn’t become a reality of their own country. “The only way to stop this virus is to limit contagion. And the only way to limit contagion is for millions of people to change their behavior today,” she adds.

She details two reasons as contributing factors in the massive spread of the virus in Italy. “First it is a flu is devastating when people get really sick they need weeks of ICU – and, second, because of how fast and effectively it spreads. There is 2 week incubation period and many who have it never show symptoms,” she writes.

In her post, Higgins dispels the idea that coronavirus is a “flu which only affects either the elderly or those with pre-existing conditions.” She further says, now “the hospitals are reporting younger patients” too. Also, the facilities are operating with finite numbers of medical professionals and their capacity of admitting infected people is running out too.

She also refers to Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte’s decision to put Italy on lockdown as “hail Mary” and says “if the numbers of contagion do not start to go down, the system, Italy, will collapse.”

She further urges, “you have a chance to make a difference and stop the spread in your country.” And suggests working from home, cancelling parties and gatherings, and staying indoors as some of the viable solutions.

“Anything you can do to stop the spread, because it is spreading in your communities – there is a two week incubation period – and if you do these things now you can buy your medical system time,” she reminds.

Higgins ends her post pleading people to do what they can as soon they’ll have no choice.

Read here entire post here:

Her post was also shared by actress Parineeti Chopra. “GUYS STOP BEING OVERCONFIDENT AND READ THIS!” she wrote.

Since being shared, her post has been shared over 9.3 lakh times and also gathered more than 1.8 lakh reactions. From tagging others to writing how scary the situation is, people dropped all sorts of comments on the post.

“It’s so scary,” writes a Facebook user. “God bless us all,” comments another. “It’s getting scarier by day,” writes a third.