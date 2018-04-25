Kerala woman poisoned parents, kids to start new life with lover, say cops

The Thalasserry principal sessions court on Wednesday remanded PK Soumya, a woman from north Kerala who is accused of killing her two children and parents, in police custody for four days.

Arrested on Tuesday, Soumya reportedly confessed to having poisoned her parents and one of her daughters to “lead a new life with her lover”, police said. Three youth were also detained, two of whom have been let off after initial questioning, with police now suspecting that the murders were planned and executed by Soumya.

Soumya was taken into custody from the Thalaserry Co-operative Hospital where she was admitted for nausea and indigestion — the same symptoms her parents and daughter had shown before they died. She got admitted to avoid suspicion, they said.

“It took almost 10 hours of questioning to unravel the murder plot. We asked for five-day custody but the court granted us four days,” Kannur deputy SP, PP Sadanandan said.

She told the police that after her daughter’s murder went unnoticed, she got emboldened to kill her parents. According to her statement, Iswayra, 6, had happened to witness some of her intimate scenes with her lover and had told the grandparents.