"Ethos of Peace and Harmony, an integral part for Nation Building" is the theme of the first-ever Bodoland Mohotsav, to be held in the national capital next week. Bodoland Mahotsav in Delhi: 2-day celebration of Assam’s food, cultural heritage, tourism potential (File Photo: Parveen Kumar/HT)

To be held at SAI Indira Gandhi Stadium (KD Jadav), on November 15 and 16, the festival will be a two-day colourful display of the culture, literature, language, GI-tagged products, food, and tourism potentials of Assam's Bodoland region.

At a curtain raiser press conference on Sunday here in the national capital, the organisers said that they believe showcasing rich culture and traditions is equally important and hence the first-ever Bodoland Mahotsav has been brought to Delhi.

The organisers of the event are the All Bodo Students Union, Bodo Sahitya Sabha, Dularai Boro Harimu Afad, and Gandhi Hindustani Sahitya Sabha, with overall support from the Bodoland Territorial Council administration.

Dipen Boro, President of the All Bodo Students Union told reporters that they have invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the inaugural session on November 15, and they are in constant touch with the PMO.

The other expected guests are Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Chief Executive Member of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Pramod Boro, besides leading experts from the worlds of politics, arts, business world, media, academia, and indigenous organisations.

The Bodoland Mohotsav celebrates the restoration of peace in the Bodoland region following the historic Bodo Peace Accord (BTR Agreement) signed on January 27, 2020, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Bodoland, once infamous for violence and insurgency, is now an island of peace as all the insurgents have returned to the mainstream, after having signed the 2020 accord with the central government. Now there is a complete co-existence of various indigenous communities living in the five districts of Assam's Bodoland region.

Bodos are one of the aboriginal and indigenous communities living in Assam for thousands of years, and they are the largest tribal community in the state. Bodos also have a presence in the neighbouring states of Nagaland, Tripura and West Bengal, and also across the international border, in neighbouring countries Nepal and Bhutan.

Coming back to the festival, on November 16, the organisers will celebrate the literary body Bodo Sahitya Sabha's 73rd foundation day. A colourful cultural rally from Rajghat (SAI stadium) to India Gate circle, demonstrating the rich heritage and culture of the region, is on the agenda.

There will be another session on "Challenges and Opportunities of Mother Tongue medium-of instruction through National Education Policy, 2020". The organisers said that the session would be attended by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, among other dignitaries from Assam.

Bodo as a language is listed in the 8th Schedule of India's Constitution and also is recognized as the Associate Official Language of Assam and medium of instruction up to Class XII.

Discussions on "Indigenous cultural meet and discussion on building Vibrant Bodoland' Region through culture and tourism" will be held where DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will take part as the Chief Guest.

"It is to be mentioned that with the promotion of tourism and culture of Bodoland region, the organisers and council government are trying to uphold the economy of the region attracting national and international tourists to witness and taste the rich bio-diversity of Manas National Park, Raimona national park, the pristine natural beauty of Indo-Bhutan Border," said the organisers in a statement.