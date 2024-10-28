Diwali 2024 decor: Upcycled diya to paper torans, 5 stunning budget-friendly ideas that won't break the bank

As the festive season approaches, decorating and lighting up homes becomes a crucial part of the season. However, as much as we love celebrating with grandeur, the expenses associated with festive decorations can quickly add up. But you can achieve stunning decor on a budget with unique solutions you might not have thought of. Transform your home this Diwali with budget-friendly DIY decor ideas(Instagram)

Without going over budget, you may turn your house into a joyful paradise with a little imagination, preparation, and attention to do-it-yourself projects. Ar. Sumit Dhawan, Founder and Principal Architect at Cityspace82' Architects shared with HT Lifestyle creative Diwali decor ideas which won't break the bank. (Also read: From rangolis to Jack-o'-lanterns: 10 decor ideas for an epic festive mashup as Halloween, Diwali fall on the same day )

1. Upcycled diya holders

Diyas are the most important aspects of Diwali celebrations and diya holders can be expensive and tempting. Instead, opting for unique upcycled diya holders can add a touch of personality. For a budget-friendly twist, consider upcycling old materials like glass jars or small clay pots. Additionally, stacking up old bangles with glass tops can also serve as a stunning diya holder. Painting these items in vibrant colours can match the festive spirit. Adding embellishments like sequins, beads, or even glitter can lend a glamorous touch.

2. Make your paper lanterns and torans

When you can make your own decorations, why spend money on store-bought ones? A festive touch to any home can be added with inexpensive Diwali decoration ideas like paper lanterns and torans. To create a festive atmosphere, hang them in the living room or at the front door of your house. Using vibrant colours like red and orange can complement the season, adding a unique festive touch!

3. Floral displays: Low-cost elegance

Flowers are a classic Diwali decoration that brings colour, freshness, and fragrance to any home. There are affordable ways to incorporate floral displays into your decor without overspending. One idea is to purchase loose flowers, which are generally cheaper than bouquets, and use them to create garlands or floating arrangements. Fill large bowls with water and scatter petals or small flowers like jasmine on the surface. Add floating candles to create a serene, glowing centrepiece for your living room or dining table.

4. Repurpose old decor for modern style

It's not always necessary to purchase new things to decorate your house for Diwali! Repurposing existing decor pieces is one of the best Diwali decoration ideas that is also price-friendly. Utilise vintage trays, vases, and even mason jars in creative ways. Simply applying some paint or covering them with attractive cloth can lend a festive vibe. Moreover, ropes and small coasters can also be decorated for the season, serving as a budget-friendly option.

5. Wall art using simple materials

Blank walls can be altered into vibrant displays of art with a bit of creativity and very little expense. A simple yet striking idea is to cut out shapes like diyas, stars, or traditional motifs from coloured paper and arrange them in patterns on your walls. You could also string these paper cut-outs into garlands to hang over doorways or windows. For a more traditional touch, consider using old newspapers or brown kraft paper to create handcrafted torans, which can add a rustic yet celebratory vibe.