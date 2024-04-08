Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, Rakul Preet attend Ali Abbas Zafar's Iftar Party: Who wore what

The cast of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan attended director Ali Abbas Zafar's Iftar Party last night in Mumbai. Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F graced the affair, dressed in stylish ethnic looks. The paparazzi also clicked newlyweds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani at the affair. The couple also chose radiant traditional ensembles for the Iftar bash. Scroll through to find out what the celebrities wore on the occasion. Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, and Rakul Preet Singh at Ali Abbas Zafar's Iftar bash.(HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Ali Abbas Zafar's Iftar Party: Who wore what

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani at Ali Abbas Zafar's Iftar party. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Newlyweds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani matched their ensembles in vibrant green tones for Ali Abbas Zafar's Iftar party. While Rakul wore a full-sleeved kurti embroidered in silver gota patti and shimmering diamantes, matching pants, bracelets, Kolhapuri heels, a gold clutch, statement earrings, and a backswept hairdo, Jackky complemented her in a muted green-coloured kurta and flared pants with dress shoes.

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff at Ali Abbas Zafar's Iftar party. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan co-stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff arrived at Ali Abbas Zafar's Iftar party and posed for the paparazzi together. While Akshay chose a cream-coloured embroidered kurta, white churidar pants, tan Kolhapuri sandals, a metal bracelet watch, a clean-shaved face, and backswept hairdo for the Iftar bash, Tiger donned a floral embroidered sheer sleeveless shirt, acid-washed nude-coloured distressed denim jeans, black Chelsea boots, trimmed beard, and a messy hairdo.

Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Chhillar at Ali Abbas Zafar's Iftar party. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Manushi Chhillar attended Ali Abbas Zafar's Iftar bash dressed in a floral gharara suit set. The former Miss World winner wore an ivory-coloured spaghetti-strapped kurta adorned in floral print and a figure-hugging silhouette. She paired the kurta with floral print-adorned gharara pants and a gota patti-adorned net dupatta. Lastly, she styled the ensemble with statement earrings, kohl-lined eyes, darkened brows, rouge on the cheeks, mauve lip shade, and centre-parted open tresses.

Alaya F

Alaya F at Ali Abbas Zafar's Iftar party. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Alaya F arrived at the Iftar bash looking radiant in a coral pink-coloured gharara set. The actor wore a kurta featuring spaghetti straps, a plunging neckline, a short hem length, intricate gold embroidery, and a figure-skimming silhouette. She styled it with matching gharara pants adorned with tiered designs and a flowy ghera. Lastly, she chose a matching dupatta, peep-toe block heels, jhumkis, centre-parted loose locks, blushed cheeks, minimal eye makeup, glossy pink lip shade, mascara on the lashes, and feathered brows to style the ensemble.