Isha Ambani attends an event in dreamy blue anarkali perfect for intimate at-home celebrations: Watch

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's daughter, Isha Ambani, stepped out in Mumbai recently to attend a book launch event. Reportedly, Isha launched the book 'Being "Breast Aware": What Every Woman Must Know' at India Breast Meeting 2024. Isha chose an ethnic ensemble for the occasion and styled it with minimal accessories and makeup picks. She wore an aqua blue embroidered anarkali at the affair, serving her fans with an outfit that will inspire your at-home looks for intimate functions and pre-wedding celebrations. Isha Ambani clicked at a book launch event. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Isha Ambani attends an event dressed in an anarkali

In contrast to her couture-filled wardrobe, Isha Ambani's Indian wear collection has pieces you can easily take inspiration from to glam up your wardrobe. You will find breezy cotton kurtas, tailored suit sets, heavily embroidered co-ord looks, and more in her closet. Her most recent pick for the book launch event should be in your mood board for an upcoming function at home. Pictures and videos of the entrepreneur dressed in the ensemble were shared by paparazzi pages on Instagram. They show Isha arriving at the event in the exquisite traditional ensemble.

Isha's aqua blue-coloured anarkali features a floor-length kurta decked in shimmering silver and white intricate embroidery and embellishments. It has a V neckline, full-length sleeves, button enclosures on the front, a thigh-high slit in the centre, a relaxed silhouette with a flowy skirt, and a sheer chiffon overlay. She paired the anarkali kurta with matching churidar pants and a chiffon dupatta - decked in broad embroidered borders.

Isha accessorised the anarkali suit set with minimal accessories, including bracelets, diamond ear studs, and embroidered juttis. Lastly, she chose winged eyeliner, shimmery eye shadow, rouge on the cheekbones, beaming highlighter, ruby pink lip shade, and mascara on the lashes for the glam picks. Side-parted loose locks styled in soft waves completed Isha's ethnic look for the event.