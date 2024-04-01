Isha Ambani chooses floral dress and no-makeup look for dinner date with Anand Piramal and friends. See pics inside

Isha Ambani stepped out in Mumbai last night with her husband, Anand Piramal, and their friends. The paparazzi clicked Isha and Anand post a dinner date with their friends. The snippets show the couple walking towards their car after the outing. For the occasion, while Isha chose a summer-ready outfit - a floral printed dress, Anand complemented her in a printed button-down shirt and pants. Scroll through to see pictures and videos from Anand and Isha's outing. Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal clicked during an outing in Mumbai. (Instagram)

(Also Read | Radhika Merchant, Isha Ambani, Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta look gorgeous in traditional attires for Reliance dinner)

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal enjoy a dinner date with friends

The paparazzi pictures and videos from Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's dinner outing with their friends show them exiting an eatery joint in Mumbai. The snippets also show Anand having a conversation with the group and Isha leaving the location with a friend. Coming to Isha's outfit for the night out, the entrepreneur chose a black knee-length dress featuring floral patterns in different shades, including white, yellow, pink, red, orange, and green. The ensemble has a round neckline, balloon sleeves, cinched cuffs, a fitted design on the waist, a tiered detail on the hem, a flowy skirt, and a relaxed fitting.

Isha styled the ensemble with minimal accessories, keeping in mind the casual aesthetic of the outing and her dress. She chose diamond ear studs, a dainty chain, stacked beaded bracelets, and strappy black sandals. Lastly, she opted for a pulled-back sleek ponytail and a no-makeup look, including glossy nude lips, darkened brows, mascara on the lashes, rouge on the cheekbones, and a dewy base for the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Anand Piramal complemented Isha in a white shirt featuring a quirky black pattern, front button closures, a collared neckline, half-length sleeves, and a relaxed silhouette. He wore it with black straight-fitted grey pants, slip-on sandals, and a trimmed beard.

Meanwhile, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal tied the knot in December 2018. The entrepreneur and her husband welcomed their twins, Krishna and Aadiya, into their lives on November 19, 2022.