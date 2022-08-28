Alia Bhatt cradles baby bump in polka dot dress for new Brahmastra shoot, Karisma Kapoor and Karan Johar react. See pics

Pregnancy fashion is all about mixing your comfort with style while creating a stunning look. And the new mom-to-be in town, Alia Bhatt, surely knows a thing or two about this style trend. A few months ago, the star declared that she is pregnant with her and Ranbir Kapoor's first child. The couple is working together on the much-anticipated film Brahmastra, and during its promotions, Alia's fans have witnessed her stylish maternity looks. From printed summer dresses to chic traditional outfits, Alia is wearing it all. Her new photoshoot also garnered compliments from netizens, including Karan Johar and Karisma Kapoor.

On Sunday, Alia took to Instagram to drop pictures from a new photoshoot to promote her and Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film Brahmastra. The actor captioned her post, "Another day another wall. September 9, BRAHMĀSTRA." The pictures show Alia posing for the camera while cradling her baby bump and dressed in a bright red polka dot dress for the occasion. she teamed it with minimal accessories and her pregnancy glow. Celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adjania styled Alia's look for the event. Check out Alia's post below. (Also Read: Alia Bhatt hides baby bump for Brahmastra event with Ranbir in uber-cool fit)

Alia's dress features a V neckline, full-length bell sleeves, black polka dot print done on a bright red hue, faux wrap silhouette, a black fabric tie on the front to cinch the waist, tiered detail on the skirt, and a figure-skimming silhouette.

Alia went for effortless vibes by accessorising the bright red ensemble with minimal gold-toned accessories, including patterned hoop earrings and statement rings. In the end, Alia chose a centre-parted open mane, nude lip shade, a hint of mascara on the lashes, glowing skin, and blushed cheeks for the glam picks. Her pregnancy glow acted as the cherry on top.

Alia's post garnered several likes and comments from her followers. Filmmaker Karan Johar wrote, "Love [heart emojis]." Karisma Kapoor commented, "So pretty [heart eye emoji]." Alia's mother, Soni Razdan, and her sister, Shaheen Bhatt, also complimented the mom-to-be in the comments section.

What do you think of Alia's latest pregnancy look?

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra is all set to release in theatres on September 9.