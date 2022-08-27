Loved mom-to-be Alia Bhatt's see-through top for Brahmastra promotions with Ranbir Kapoor? It costs 1 lakh

Brahmastra actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have many things to look forward to in the coming months. The couple's first film together, Brahmastra, will hit theatres next month, and they also announced that they are expecting their first child. Amid these happy events, Ranbir and Alia are leaving no stone unturned to promote Brahmastra across the country. They even stepped out in Mumbai on Friday for the film's promotions. While Ranbir looked dapper, Alia glowed in a blush pink see-through top and black pants. If you love Alia's outfit, we know the top's price. And it will blow your mind.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor stepped out in Mumbai on Friday to promote their upcoming film Brahmastra. The paparazzi clicked the couple, who posed while holding each other and smiling for the cameras. Ranbir accompanied Alia, who flaunted her baby bump in a see-through top, in a dark blue round neck jumper, denim jeans, suede boots and tinted aviators. Celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adjania styled Alia's look for the occasion. Keep scrolling to check out Alia and Ranbir's photos. (Also Read: Alia Bhatt's mini dress for showing baby bump for the first time costs ₹6k)

Alia Bhatt promotes Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Alia Bhatt's blush pink chiffon blouse is from the shelves of luxury label Gucci and is currently available on the Matches Fashion website. It is called the Pussy-bow ruffled silk-chiffon blouse, and adding it to your closet will cost you ₹1,79,908 (USD 2,250).

The price of the top Alia Bhatt wore to promote Brahmastra. (matchesfashion.com)

Regarding the design details, the blouse comes from textured silk chiffon in a blush pink shade. It features ruffles on the neckline, capturing Gucci's creative director Alessandro Michele's romantic, retro-inspired vision. Full-length sleeves with cinched cuffs, a fitted silhouette on the torso, and a loose midriff gave the finishing touches.

Alia paired the top with a black sleeveless crop jacket featuring shawl lapel collars and an asymmetrical hemline. Lastly, black denim pants with folded hems, high heels, statement gold rings, and pretty gold hoop earrings completed the outfit.

In the end, Alia chose centre-parted open tresses, nude pink lip shade, sleek black eyeliner, subtle eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, and contouring for the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Brahmastra will hit the theatres on September 9, 2022.