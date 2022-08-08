Loved Alia Bhatt's mini dress to show baby bump for first time with Ranbir Kapoor at Brahmastra event? It costs 6k

Actor Alia Bhatt broke the internet a few days ago as she stepped out in Mumbai with her husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor. The couple, who are expecting their first child, stepped out in the city to promote their upcoming song Deva Deva from Brahmastra. For the occasion, Alia slipped into a stylish mini dress and showed her baby bump for the first time. Soon, the pictures started going viral on social media, and Alia's maternity fashion garnered much praise from her fans. If you are a mom-to-be and loved Alia's look, we know where you can get the exact look for your wardrobe. Keep scrolling to know all the details.

Recently, the makers and cast of Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva launched the song preview of Deva Deva. Alia and Ranbir stepped out with Ayan Mukherji to promote it. The star slipped into a brown wrap mini dress for the occasion. It is from the shelves of the clothing label Meshki. (Also Read: Pregnant Alia Bhatt in kaftan shows moms-to-be how to mix elegance and comfort)

Talking about Alia's dress, it is available on the shelves of the clothing label's website if you wish to add it to your maternity collection. It is called the Emilee Wrap Mini Shirt Dress in the chocolate brown shade and is worth ₹6,590 (USD 83). It is the perfect pick for new moms to look stunning without giving up on comfort.

The price of the dress Alia Bhatt wore for the Brahmastra event. (meshki.com)

Alia's dress is crafted from a crinkle satin fabric and comes in a mini hem length. It features a classic faux wrap silhouette, gentle ruching, plunging collared neckline, tie detail on the cuffs, full-length sleeves, and front draping. The bodycon fitting on the dress hugged Alia's baby bump aesthetically, serving a hit maternity look.

Alia completed the outfit by wearing a black lace detailed bralette under it. Lastly, she chose two-toned beige and black kitten heels and lightly tousled open tresses with wavy ends to glam up the ensemble. Additionally, she ditched all jewellery to keep her look effortless.

For the glam picks, Alia picked sleek black eyeliner, nude lip shade, blushed cheeks, bronzer, beaming highlighter, dewy base, mascara on the lashes, subtle eye shadow, and sharp contouring.

As for Ranbir, he accompanied Alia Bhatt in an all-black look. He chose a fitted round-neck T-shirt and paired it with matching cargo pants, combat boots, a sleek silver chain, black tinted sunglasses, and a watch to complete his outfit for the promotions.

Meanwhile, Brahmastra will release theatrically on September 9 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.