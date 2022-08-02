Pregnant Alia Bhatt in velvet kaftan dress for Darlings promotions shows new moms-to-be how to mix elegance and comfort

Actor Alia Bhatt has a packed schedule as she prepares for the release of her upcoming film Darlings. The star, who is pregnant with her and Ranbir Kapoor's first child, is promoting the film with full zeal. Amid this, she has also upgraded her wardrobe with elegant and steal-worthy pieces, making fans swoon over her maternity style. The mom-to-be has preferred head-turning mini dresses, chic powersuits and gorgeous ethnic outfits for the film's promotions. Even her latest pick - a velvet embellished kaftan dress - is as stunning as the star. It shows new moms how to mix effortless elegance and comfort.

On Monday, Alia took to Instagram to drop pictures of herself dressed in a sea green velvet kaftan dress. The Darlings actor wore the outfit to promote her upcoming film and captioned the post, "4 DAYS TO DARLINGS #DarlingsOnNetflix." Her ensemble is a perfect pick for upcoming festivals or when you want to look stylish without compromising on comfort, and pregnancy fashion is all about that. Keep scrolling to check out Alia's photos. (Also Read: Alia Bhatt's effortless off-duty wardrobe, 7 times she made us go WOW with her impeccable style)

Talking about the design of Alia's ensemble, the kaftan dress has a flowy silhouette for an effortless look. It comes in a sea green hue and features a V neckline adorned with a contrasting pink band, quirky pattern done all over in a grey shade, flared long sleeves decked with gold embroidered patchwork and pink gota patti, side slits, pleats on the front, and an ankle-length hemline.

Alia accessorised the kaftan dress with oxidised silver jewellery to amp up the elegance quotient. She picked statement rings and heavy jhumkis. In the end, Alia chose a dainty bindi, sleek black eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, glossy nude lip shade, dewy base, blushed cheeks, centre-parted open wavy locks, and on-fleek brow for the glam picks. The Darlings actor's pregnancy glow was a cherry on the cake.

Meanwhile, starring Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, and Vijay Varma, Darlings is a black comedy. The film is directed by Jasmeet K Reen, with Alia Bhatt turning producer for the first time. It is slated for a release on August 5 on Netflix.