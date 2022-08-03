Alia Bhatt is the coolest pregnant mom in town as she dons two gorgeous outfits on same day, don't forget to take notes

Actor Alia Bhatt has surely shown that with her pregnancy wardrobe, we will witness some incredible fashion moments and each time, she will leave us swooning with her style. The star is pregnant with her and Ranbir Kapoor's first child. Amid this good news, she is busy promoting her upcoming film Darlings in full fervour. During the film's promotional events, Alia has been wearing voguish styles. Even her latest looks are nothing less than gorgeous and deserve all your attention.

On Tuesday, Alia took to her Instagram page to drop pictures of herself serving a boss lady moment in a chic blazer and distressed denim jeans. The star wore the ensemble to promote her film, Darlings. Before that, the paparazzi also snapped Alia at the Kalina airport. She picked an adorable ethnic look for catching her flight out of Mumbai. The star wore two different ensembles on the same day and proved that she is the coolest new mom-to-be in town. Don't forget to take styling notes from the star. (Also Read: Pregnant Alia Bhatt in velvet kaftan dress for Darlings promotions shows new moms-to-be how to mix elegance and comfort)

The first look shows Alia in a tailored black blazer featuring an oversized fitting. It has long sleeves, padded shoulders, notch lapel collars, front buttons, plunging neckline, and patch pockets. Dark blue denim jeans with extremely distressed details on the front, a frayed hem, and flared silhouette completed the outfit.

Alia paired her boss babe ensemble with textured gold hoop earrings, white peep-toe block heels, and statement gold-toned rings. In the end, Alia chose a centre-parted sleek low ponytail, mauve lip shade, dewy skin, subtle eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, blushed cheeks, and beaming highlighter for the glam picks.

For the second look, Alia slipped into a blush pink Anarkali set that spelt comfort and is a perfect pick for comfy travels. The kurta comes with a V neckline, front pleats, flowy silhouette, scalloped hem, gold patterns painted all over, and long sleeves. A pair of matching blush pink pants and Kolhapuri sandals completed the outfit.

In the end, Alia chose dainty jhumkis, rings, centre-parted open tresses, nude lip shade, minimal makeup, mascara on the lashes, and light blush for the glam picks. Her pregnancy glow became the cherry on the cake.

Which ensemble do you like the most?