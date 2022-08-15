Pregnant Alia Bhatt with Ranbir Kapoor aces casual airport fashion game like a pro as they return from babymoon: Watch

Parents-to-be Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor arrived in Mumbai early in the morning today, on the occasion of Independence Day. The couple had escaped to Italy to spend their babymoon in the scenic locales of the European country. While Alia chose a comfy monochromatic outfit to ace an effortless airport fashion moment during her pregnancy, Ranbir looked dapper in a denim-on-denim look. The paparazzi clicked the couple at the Mumbai airport, and soon pictures and videos of them went viral on social media. Keep scrolling ahead to see how they aced the casual airport fashion game.

On Monday, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor arrived in Mumbai after spending their babymoon in Italy. The couple arrived just in time for Independence Day celebrations at their home. The snippets from the airport showed Ranbir holding his wife as they walked together to their car. Soon, paparazzi pictures and videos started going viral on social media, with fans excited to see the couple back home after a short vacation. (Also Read: Pregnant Alia Bhatt spells effortless comfort in quirky cardigan and denim jeans for Darlings promotion: All pics)

Talking about Alia's airport look, the Brahmastra actor chose a black round-neck top that displayed her baby bump and featured a snug fit. She teamed it with matching jogger pants and a loose-fitted jacket for a comfortable finish. The white-coloured jacket features a black hoodie detail, baggy full-length sleeves, cinched cuffs, and an open front.

Alia styled her airport ensemble with minimal accessories, including a Gucci over-the-body bag and white lace-up chunky sneakers. A sleek ponytail and no-makeup look rounded off her jet-set look. Additionally, Alia also wore a face mask to safeguard herself from the Covid-19 virus.

(Also Read: Pregnant Alia Bhatt in velvet kaftan dress for Darlings promotions shows new moms-to-be how to mix elegance and comfort)

Ranbir, on the other hand, wore a light blue denim collared shirt featuring full-length sleeves, front patch pockets, snug-fitting, and button-up details. Matching pants completed Ranbir's denim-on-denim outfit. In the end, Ranbir chose white sneakers and a baseball cap to complete his airport look.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announced they are pregnant with their first child in June this year. The couple tied the knot on April 14 in the presence of their close friends and family members.