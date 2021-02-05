Ananya Panday's NastyGal look is all about being 'edgy with a touch of glamour'
Ananya Panday is quite the stunner and the Student of the Year 2 actor's most recent photos on social media have us drooling over her gorgeous outfits and pictures. Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri recently took to her Instagram handle to share images of Ananya in a white off shoulder mini dress by fashion brand NastyGal. Tanya posted the picture with the caption, "Edgy, with a touch of glamour!" Tagging Ananya in the post, saying that the Main, Meri Patni aur Woh actor was "raising temperatures soaring high".
Ananya sported minimal nude make-up and beachy waves to complete the ensemble that looked perfect for a romantic date with its overlayed skirt and corseted bodice. Ananya also took too her Instagram earlier this week to share images of herself looking stunning in an Arpita Mehta ensemble to celebrate the couturier's 10 years in the industry. Ananya was seen in a teal blue lehenga with Bandhani print, a mirror work strapless bralette-esque blouse and a matching dupatta to complete her look, she captioned the image, "Jalebi baby 🐛 @arpita__mehta @arpitamehtaofficial #10YearsOfArpitaMehta yay Arpi!!! Congratulations and so excited to be part of MIRROR - ur fabulous coffee table book! Here’s to celebrating you and your gorgeous clothes (sic)."
On the professional front, Ananya was last seen in Maqbool Khan’s Khaali Peeli alongside current beau Ishaan Khatter, with whom she recently went on a trip for the New Year's to the Maldives, and is spamming her feed with images from the trip as well. Among her upcoming projects, one is Shakun Batra's untitled film which also stars Gully Boy-fame Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone. Ananya will also be seen in a multilingual project Vijay Deverakonda that will mark her entry into the South Indian film industry. Directed by Puri Jagannadh the film titled Liger will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.
