Ananya Panday plays 'wannabe Kendall Jenner' in head-to-toe Louis Vuitton
Ananya Panday may be a star herself, but the Main, Meri Patni Aur Woh actor is pretty star struck by another celebrity - Kendall Jenner. Recently, Ananya took to her Instagram to share photos of herself dressed in Louis Vuitton from head to toe, channeling the model within her, Ananya cheekily captioned her post, "Wannabe Kendall Jenner," with a giraffe emoji. In the photos Ananya has her hair up in a top knot, posing like most Instagram models, with her tongue out in one picture and in another she can be seen pulling her eyes upwards to create the much-desired fox eye look that Kendall is most popular for. Ananya opted for a white puffer jacket by Louis Vuitton with the logo monogrammed in multicolour all over, under which she wore a high-necked black top, Ananya also sported huge circular earrings in gold that had the LV brand logo emblazoned on it.
The Student of The Year 2 actor's friends and family from the industry couldn't help but fawn over her high-fashion look and comments from Suhana Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Punit Malhotra, Seema Khan, among others poured in. Ananya was last seen in Maqbool Khan’s Khaali Peeli alongside current beau Ishaan Khatter, with whom she recently went on a trip for the New Year's to the Maldives. Among her upcoming projects, one is Shakun Batra's untitled film which also stars Gully Boy-fame Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone. Ananya will also be seen in a multilingual project Vijay Deverakonda that will mark her entry into the South Indian film industry. Directed by Puri Jagannadh the film titled Liger will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.
