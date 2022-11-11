Anushka Sharma's new sunkissed pic gets love from Virat Kohli, proves classic white tee and black pants are evergreen

Casual style statements that are trendy, classic and comfy are Anushka Sharma's forte. Anushka, who is married to cricketer Virat Kohli, has an impressive and impactful off-duty wardrobe full of the comfiest collection of jeans, a range of standout jackets, breezy tees, and printed summer dresses. Among all these chic fits, Anushka finds her comfort in a white top and lounge pants/denim jeans. And her latest sunkissed photoshoot backs our claim. Today, Anushka shared a beautiful picture of herself posing on a balcony wearing a classic white tee and black pants. The photo also got love from Virat Kohli.

Anushka Sharma stuns in a white tee and black pants

On Friday, Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to share a new picture with her fans. Anushka captioned the click with a sun and yellow heart emoji. The star slipped into a white top and black lounge pants for the sunkissed balcony photoshoot, proving that the classic combination will always remain evergreen. The star spelt comfort and chic elegance in the ensemble - the perfect choice for creating a capsule wardrobe. So, if your collection is missing this fit, take inspiration from Anushka to revamp it. Check out Anushka's post below. (Also Read | Anushka Sharma enjoys lunch date with Virat Kohli in London dressed in dreamy midi dress worth ₹9k. All pics)

What Virat Kohli commented on Anushka's post?

After Anushka shared the post, the star's husband, Virat Kohli, took to the comments section to shower her with love by posting heart emoticons. A user wrote, "Sunshine." Another commented, "You are looking so beautiful." A few other users posted heart-eye and fire emoticons.

Meanwhile, the sunkissed photo shows Anushka leaning on a wall while standing on a balcony and smiling at the camera. Her fit features a white top with a round neckline, drop shoulders, half-length baggy sleeves, a criss-cross wrap silhouette on the front, and a short hem length. Lastly, high-waisted black pants completed the getup.

In the end, Anushka ditched jewellery with the classic ensemble, and for the glam picks, she chose side-parted open wavy tresses, nude lip shade, glowing skin, mascara on the lashes, darkened eyebrows, sleek eyeliner and blushed cheeks.

What do you think of Anushka's latest photoshoot?