Beauty and skincare tips: Cosmetic treatments to take during monsoon season

Monsoon are the time to enjoy the lovely weather with friends, hot drinks and long drive but the rainy season is also the time to give your skin some special TLC with cosmetic treatments since the state of the skin changes as the weather takes the turn. Pollutants, the products you are using, your diet and work routines, all play an important part in the state of your skin and the texture of the skin changes as you age and monsoons bring in their own share of skincare woes such as acne, infections and oiliness on the surface.

A little modification in your daily routine can help curb most skin problems or you can also opt for successful professional cosmetic treatments to get rid of various skin problems permanently. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist and Dermato-Surgeon at The Esthetic Clinics, gave an overview of some popular cosmetic treatments to ask your skin specialist:

1. De-tan treatments - Summer sun is harsh on skin and cause tanning and damage skin texture. A good de tan treatment such as a facial or ask for special treatments using de tanning ingredients like glycolic acid, kojic acid, that can be applied directly on the skin during night. They work by slowly lightening the skin.

2. Acne scar removal treatments - Scars become more prominent during monsoons because the skin often becomes dehydrated. if you have been thinking for treatment to get rid of the teenage acne scars then rains are the time to do it. There are many options available to treat mild to deep acne scars such as dermal fillers , chemical peels, dermabrasion, punch excision, punch graft and laser treatments. The selection of treatment will depend on the age, type and depth of the scar.

3. Anti-ageing treatment using Botox and fillers - Botox is the most popular anti-aging treatment among men and women in the world. Botox cosmetic treatments remove signs of ageing such as lines on checks, forehead lines, small wrinkles , crow’s feet around the eyes, smile lines around lips. Dermal fillers are used by cosmetic surgeons to help the skin recover from the harmful effects of makeup, minimise scar appearance, and add glow, shine and healthier appearance to the skin.

4. Chemical peels - Dark cloudy days of monsoons are a good time to ask your dermat about suitable skin peels for your skin type and age. In this treatment a mix of chemicals is applied on your skin. The chemicals work evenly to remove the top layers of skin and reveal the smooth, even skin texture, reduce blemishes and pigmentation and even remove some signs of ageing.

5. Hydrating facials - Humid monsoons cause the skin to loose its natural moisture and humidity. Hydrating facials will bring the necessary moisture to your skin and keep it looking supple and rejuvenated.

6. Fractional laser treatments - These are the new gold standard of skin treatments . Fractional CO2 laser treatments are safe, simple and long lasting skin rejuvenation treatments that are suitable for all skin types. Laser treatments are used to smoothen various skin imperfections like acne scars, injury scars, fine lines, open pores, wrinkles, age spots, sun damage and tanning. Laser treatments are non invasive , need minimal downtime and can also be used on different skin conditions. The result is smoother, healthier , refreshed and happy looking skin.

Depending on your skin concern your dermatologist might use one or a combination of treatments. Fillers are often used with Botox for facial rejuvenation etc. Follow your skin specialist’s instructions for skin care post treatments and keep in mind that you will still need follow daily skin care routine and must never forget using sunscreen during the day time.