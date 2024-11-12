Best trendy totes and clutches for women - Shop Baggit and Esbeda bags on Myntra

The best trendy totes and clutches for women are essential in any fashion. Among the many choices people have, Baggit and Esbeda are brands that people trust and recognise thanks to the exquisite designs they offer. Being able to maintain quality, these brands provide a compelling array of bags that suit people’s preferences and occasions. Get huge discounts on the best trendy totes and clutches for women by Baggit and Esbeda.

Baggit is popular for its colourfulness, trendy patterns, and eco-friendly material; therefore, its bags sell well among the youth and millennials. They come in fashionable, modern designs that let you carry your must-haves in style. On the other hand, Esbeda represents timeless chic, creating an image that fits those who want to stay on the opposite side, from loud colours to extravagance. Their formal bags come with complex designs, luxurious fabric, and fine craftsmanship, perfect for the workplace and other formal occasions.

This article will list ten of the best trendy totes and clutches for women that these two outstanding brands offer. Don’t miss the chance to get your hands on them!

Also read: Best discounts on handbags from Guess, ALDO, and Da Milano with up to 70% off

Top picks from Baggit and Esbeda – Grab them before they’re gone!

Read on for our top recommendations for the best trendy totes and clutches for women from top brands like Baggit and Esbeda. Get them from Myntra at amazing deals now!

Amp up your casual dressing game with the Baggit Beige Structured Tote – it’s both functional and chic. Made from premium leather fabric and designed in simple style and shape, this is one of the best trendy totes and clutches for women and is perfect for going from work to the weekend. There is ample space for accommodating all the necessary papers, documents, and valuable things, and several strong straps provide comfortable carrying. It is in a natural beige colour to match virtually any attire for casual and business wear. This tote is not just an accessory; it's a statement piece that complements your sophisticated lifestyle.

Type Structured tote bag Print or Pattern Type Solid Best For Everyday chic with festive flair

This is one beauty of a functional bag without being overly complicated or complex. This product is made from outstanding quality material with a rich textured finish to make your outfit stylish. The main pocket is quite significant to contain all your items, including your phone and makeup items. A comfortable handle grip means one is relaxed when carrying the bag, whether going to the office or on a day-out trip. This bag is in a timeless brown colour, making it a universal accessory that will stay popular for years and complement any kind of wear wisely. Get it now from the best trendy totes and clutches for women category on Myntra.

Type Handheld bag Print or Pattern Type Textured Best For Meetings, formal occasions

Add a delightful pop of colour to your collection with the Baggit Pink Quilted Sling Bag. This charming bag features a stunning, solid, and eye-catching design, making it a perfect accessory for any occasion. Its compact size allows for easy carrying of your essentials, such as your phone, wallet, and keys, while leaving room for a personal flair. The adjustable strap ensures comfort and versatility, allowing you to wear it crossbody or on your shoulder. Ideal for casual outings or nights out, this sling bag is one of the best trendy totes and clutches for women.

Type Sling bag Print or Pattern Type Solid Best For Casual outings

The Esbeda beige solid sling bag is one of the trendy solid sling bags that modern women always wanted to carry. The little branding, paired with its design's simplicity in a lovely soft beige colour, can easily be worn from brunch dates to night outs. Due to the size of the main compartment, there is enough space for anything a woman may need; the strap can be adjusted for comfortable wearing during the day. Made from rich fabric, this bag jackets up what is elegant with what is sturdy, hence perfect for use. This is one of the best trendy totes and clutches for women that complement your formal or casual wear, making you feel stylish and comfortable no matter the occasion.

Type Sling bag Print or Pattern Type Solid Best For Shopping, workdays

Be classy and stylish with the Baggit Women Brand Logo Backpack, which is the ideal bag for working or being a fashionable woman. The designs on this backpack are modern and stylish and are accentuated by an emblem that will attract anyone. It also has enough space for whatever you require from your laptop, books, wallets, or even glasses, and the straps can be adjusted; thus, it is comfortable to wear. Made from hard-wearing fabrics, this backpack is designed to be used daily in the office and on any other occasion. Introduce fashion to your functionality with the best trendy totes and clutches for women on Myntra.

Type Backpack Print or Pattern Type Solid Best For Travel or daily commute

Esbeda Structured Handheld Bag is the stylish and perfect accessory any woman today would not want to be without. Made from premium material, it comes in a structured form to ensure it is formal enough to be carried to any event. The best trendy totes and clutches for women have enough space for your things and notebook, thus making it easier to arrange them, and the ergonomic handle makes it easy to carry around. This handbag is just as useful for work as going out for dinner with friends or attending a party.

Type Handheld Bag Print or Pattern Type Textured Best For Evening events, formal gatherings

The Baggit Striped Structured Sling Bag is perfect for those who love the runway and bringing it up. This sling bag is fashionable and practical with its colourful stripes and unique look. It is small enough that multitasking, such as holding your phone, wallet, or makeup, does not compromise the bag’s size. This structured bay-shaped design gives it a modern twist that is more appropriate for day and night adventures. It comes with an adjustable strap; you can wear it in whatever style you want while moving. This colourful sling bag is the ideal accessory to complete your trendy look and add it to your collection. Check out the best trendy totes and clutches for women on Myntra to shop now.

Type Sling Bag Print or Pattern Type Striped Best For Errands, casual outings

Esbeda Structured Handheld Bag is another fabulous best trendy totes and clutches for women that has elegance, style, and sophistication. Esbeda Structured Handheld Bag is a premier quality handbag with a superior finish, a structured design with fine lines, yet a roomy inside for fitting in day-to-day necessities without looking clumsy. Its soft handles also allow you to carry it along easily to the office or out for the night with friends. Since it has an ageless style with flex, this handbag is worth an investment for styling a boost and easily completing any look in your wardrobe.

Type Handheld Bag Print or Pattern Type Solid Best For Parties, evening events

Embrace a chic and contemporary look with the Baggit Off-White Colourblocked Shoulder Bag. This, too, is one of the best trendy totes and clutches for women and features a trendy colour-block design that adds a fashionable flair to your outfit. Its interior is ideal for carrying your essentials, while the durable material ensures longevity. The adjustable strap makes it suitable for daily use. Whether you're dressing up for a special occasion or a casual outing, this shoulder bag offers a blend of style and functionality, making it versatile to your accessory collection that you won't want to miss.

Type Shoulder Bag Print or Pattern Type Colourblocked Best For Casual outings

The Esbeda Brown Structured Satchel is a classic accessory that embodies timeless elegance. Crafted from high-quality materials, this pouch features a structured design that complements any outfit. The spacious compartment gives ample space for your essentials, while additional pockets help keep you organised. Its rich brown colour complements various styles, making it perfect for professional and casual settings. With comfortable handles and a detachable strap, you can easily carry it as a handbag or wear it as a crossbody for added versatility. This satchel is a stylish investment piece that enhances your wardrobe with the best trendy totes and clutches for women.

Type Satchel Bag Print or Pattern Type Brand Logo Best For Work or business meetings

Tips for choosing the perfect tote or clutch for festive season

Consider these before you set out to buy the best trendy totes and clutches for women on Myntra.

Consider the Occasion: For evening parties, go for clutches with shimmer or metallic finishes, while structured totes work well for casual outings or Diwali brunches. Colour Matters: Bright colours like yellow and rose gold complement festive outfits, while classic shades like black and beige ensure versatility throughout the year. Functionality First: Look for bags with multiple compartments or removable pouches to keep your essentials organised. Match Your Outfit: Metallic clutches pair nicely with traditional outfits, while sleek totes are great for Indo-Western attire.

Baggit is synonymous with quality fashion accessories, mainly bags for women, with Esbeda close in line, serving the needs of women with different preferences and requirements. Every product in their collections defines a fresh, contemporary design suitable for various occasions. Choose the Baggit Beige Structured Tote for an office day or the stunning Esbeda Brown Textured Handheld Bag for an evening event; the best trendy totes and clutches for women will complete your look and let you carry all your necessities in style.

Also read: Best daily ethnic wear for women: Style each day with Aaheli, Mulmul and more

Frequently Asked Questions About Tote Bags and Clutches What’s the difference between a tote and a clutch? Totes are more spacious and ideal for carrying multiple items, while clutches are compact and typically used for evenings or special events.

Can I return the products purchased during a sale on Myntra? Yes, Myntra offers easy returns and exchanges, even during festive sales, subject to terms and conditions.

Are these bags suitable for daily use? Absolutely! Many of these bags are designed for festive and everyday use, offering versatility and durability.

How do I care for my new tote or clutch? To keep your bag looking new, avoid overloading it and store it in a dust bag when unused. If needed, wipe it gently with a soft cloth.

What payment options are available during the sale? Myntra supports multiple payment methods, including credit/debit cards, UPI, and cash on delivery (COD).

Also read: Casual Ethnic Wear for Men: Stylish Sherwani Sets from Jompers, Duke, and SOJANYA

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.