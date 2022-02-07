Bhumi Pednekar promotes Badhaai Do in sheer saree feat love written in different languages: Patralekhaa hearts it

Actor Bhumi Pednekar kickstarted the promotions of her and Rajkummar Rao's upcoming film Badhaai Do with a bang. On Monday, the star took to Instagram to share several pictures of herself dressed in a sheer white saree and sleeveless blouse designed by ace couturiers Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. However, the highlight of her look was the intricate embroidery done on the six yards. It featured 'Love' written in different languages. How gorgeous is that?

On February 7, Bhumi posted several photos on her Instagram page with the caption, "Pyaar, Ishq, Mohabbat. #BadhaaiDo #Promotions #MohobbatZindabad Wearing @abujanisandeepkhosla." The sheer saree is from Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's collection and goes perfectly in sync with the theme of her film, Badhaai Do.

Take a look:

Coming to the design details, Bhumi's six yards is made in see-through organza fabric. It comes adorned with ruffled borders, sequinned embellishments, and a love motif embroidered in different languages rendered in red Resham threads. Additionally, the floor-sweeping pallu of the saree added a dreamy elegance.

Bhumi wore the drape with a sleeveless blouse featuring a plunging sweetheart neckline, embellished straps and hem, a criss-cross detail on the back, and a reverse hemline. Additionally, the actor teamed her breathtaking ensemble with minimal accessories. She chose diamond-encrusted bracelets and rings.

Bhumi Pednekar in a sheer white Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla saree.

In the end, side-parted open tresses with curled ends, nude lip shade, dewy base make-up, winged eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, a hint of blush on the cheeks, smoky eye shadow, and on-fleek eyebrows completed the glam picks.

After Bhumi posted the photos, it garnered several likes and comments. Patralekhaa, who is married to Rajkummar Rao, dropped heart emoticons. One user commented, "Poised."

Comments on Bhumi Pednekar's post.

Bhumi's sheer saree is a great pick for this Valentine's Day, if you want to make a statement on the day of love. Wear this saree for a dinner date with your partner or going out on a romantic date.

Meanwhile, in Badhaai Do, a sequel to 2018's Badhaai Ho, Rajkummar plays a gay police officer while Bhumi plays a lesbian PE teacher. The film releases on February 11. It is directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni and stars Chum Darang and Sheeba Chaddha in pivotal roles.

