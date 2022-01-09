Bhumi Pednekar's glam pic in bralette and skirt comes with message on Covid-19: Internet calls her hotness

Today, actor Bhumi Pednekar served a glamorous look on social media, and it's creating quite the uproar online. The star took to Instagram to post a photo of herself dressed in a bralette and skirt in different shades of pastel brown. Her post got reactions from celebrities like Tahira Kashyap, Patralekhaa, Tisca Chopra and more, who called her 'hotness'. We agree.

Bhumi shared a sultry photo of herself with her 6 million large Instagram family. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor posted the image with an important message on Covid-19, amid the rising cases because of Omicron. She asked people to stay safe and mask up by reworking Aamir Khan and Rani Mukerji's song, Aati Kya Khandala, from Ghulam.

"Aey kya bolti tu? Aey kya main bolu? Mask pehno, Safe Raho. Varna no, ghoomenge, phirenge, nachenge, gaayeinge, no aish karengey aur kya. #Weekend #Sunday #maskup #love #instafam #staysafe #musing #instagram," Bhumi captioned the photo.

Take a look at her post:

Coming to Bhumi's look in the post, the actor slipped into a chocolate brown bralette in a patterned fabric. It features a plunging neckline and a midriff-baring cropped length. The actor teamed it with a nude brown coloured skirt with an asymmetric waistline and tied front.

Bhumi rounded off her striking look with a matching chocolate brown cropped shrug in textured fabric and featuring long sleeves, button-up front and smocked hem. She styled the ensemble by pairing it with statement rings and hoop earrings.

Side parted tresses styled in defined waves, nude brown lip shade, subtle smoky eye shadow, kohl-lined eyes, mascara-laden lashes, blushed cheeks and sharp contour rounded off Bhumi's look.

After Bhumi posted the photo, it garnered more than 1 lakh likes and several comments. Many stars took to the comments section to praise her look. Patralekhaa wrote, "Ufffff...Bhumi, this is next level hotness." Tisca Chopra commented, "Girrrl you gotta get us some iced sodas...ufff."

See some of the comments:

Comments on Bhumi Pednekar's post.

What do you think of Bhumi Pednekar's photoshoot in skirt and bralette?

