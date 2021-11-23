Bhumi Pednekar is the hottest Pataka Guddi in beige embroidered lehenga set for a shaadi, see pics

Actor Bhumi Pednekar is channelling her inner Pataka Guddi for the shaadi season, and it is giving us some incredible sartorial moments. The star recently attended a wedding for which she slipped into a beige embroidered lehenga set, looking absolutely gorgeous. She nailed the art of wedding guest dressing in the ensemble. And we are taking tips from her style file.

Bhumi Pednekar is a sucker for the classic traditional silhouettes. She loves wearing sarees, lehengas or suit sets whenever she has to attend a wedding and makes a case for neutral colours. This new look also falls in the same list, and Bhumi posted photos of the same with the caption, "Pataka Guddi #shaadi #love #musing #happygirl."

Bhumi's lehenga is from the shelves of designer label Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor. She teamed it up with minimal jewellery, proving that her accessorising game is also impeccable. Scroll ahead for some serious wedding style inspiration from the Dum Laga Ke Haisha actor.

Bhumi's beige lehenga featured a bralette style choli featuring embellished strappy sleeves, plunging sweetheart neckline, mirror adornments, intricate threadwork, and beaded tassels on the cropped hem. She paired the blouse with a luxe lehenga that came with matching embroidery and mirror work on the waist and hem and scalloped borders.

An embellished zari dupatta replete with reflective mirrors and scalloped borders rounded off the ensemble. Bhumi accessorised the beige look with gold and pearl drop jhumkis and a chic bracelet.

Bhumi Pednekar in a beige lehenga.

Centre parted locks styled in soft waves, glossy nude lip shade, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, winged eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes, subtle eye shadow, and on-fleek eyebrows completed the beauty picks.

The ensemble makes for a perfect summer wedding look, and you should definitely take cues from Bhumi. You can pair it up with a traditional choker set, earrings and stilettos to attend a beach wedding or a cocktail party.

