Bhumi Pednekar in 5k floral dress is lost thinking about summer, fries and beach

Winters may be just around the corner, but actor Bhumi Pednekar is still lost in the summer vibes. How do we know it? Well, the star's latest picture from a photoshoot says the same. Bhumi posted a photo of herself saying that she is thinking about fries, beaches, and more. Apart from her caption, we also loved her midi dress. Read on to know more about it if you also liked it.

Bhumi, dressed in a beauteous floral midi dress, recently posted a photo from a shoot on her Instagram page. She captioned the picture, "Thinking….about :) [fries, beach, money, heart emoticons]." Her look garnered praises from netizens who took to the comments section to drop in compliments like, "That's some hot thinking," and "Damn hot."

The floral midi Bhumi wore for the shoot is from the shelves of the clothing label, Summer Somewhere. If you wish to include the ensemble in your collection, we have found the price for you. Scroll ahead to find out all the details.

The off-white midi dress Bhumi chose for the shoot comes adorned in orange and red coloured floral prints. The elegant appeal of the slim fit ensemble gets accentuated with its sweetheart neckline, fitted bodice, ribbon tie straps, ruffled edge skirt, and pastel shades.

If you wish to add the dress to your summer collection, we have all the details for you. Called the Odessa Midi, the dress is available on the Summer Somewhere website and is worth ₹5,590.

The Odessa Midi Dress. (summersomewhereshop.com)

Bhumi is a picture of elegance in the ensemble, and she further beautified the look by opting for minimal jewels. She chose statement rings and silver hoop earrings. Side parted open wavy locks, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, glossy nude lip shade, winged eyeliner, and mascara on the lashes rounded it all off.

The ensemble makes for a perfect summer look, and you should definitely take cues from Bhumi. However, if you want to wear it in the fall, pair it with a trench coat, sheer stockings, and boots to add winter vibes to this spring ensemble.

