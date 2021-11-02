Bhumi Pednekar is a ‘moody baby’ in an all-blue ensemble. Sister Samiksha Pednekar agrees

Bhumi Pedkenar is an absolute fashionista. The actor, when not playing characters for the big screen, is often spotted posing pretty for fashion photoshoots. The plethora of her pictures which make their way from her photoshoots to her Instagram profile, stand witness to the fact that Bhumi can carry any ensemble in style. Be it a casual Western attire or the six yards of grace, Bhumi can make any outfit look better when she adorns it.

On Tuesday, Bhumi drove our midweek blues away with a fresh set of pictures of herself from one of her recent fashion photoshoots. In an all-blue ensemble, Bhumi added her personalised sass and looked stunning.

For this photoshoot, Bhumi played muse to the fashion designer house Raffine and chose a stunning ensemble from their wardrobe. Bhumi paired a soft blue cropped top with a pair of denim trousers. The cropped top came with full sleeves and hugged Bhumi’s shape and showed off her curves.

ALSO READ: Bhumi Pednekar confesses her love for red in latest Instagram post

On one of the pictures, Bhumi can be seen staring into the mirror while playing with her hair, while for another shot, she can be seen smiling with all her heart for the camera. “Moody baby,” wrote Bhumi, describing the various moods of the actor that got captured during the photoshoot. Take a look:

Styled by fashion stylist Reesima Indulkar, Bhumi left her shoulder-length tresses open in wavy curls around her shoulders to give the pictures a more casual vibe. Assisted by makeup artist Nimesha Tiwarrie, Bhumi opted for a minimal makeup look to complement her attire. In nude eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured face and a shade of nude lipstick, Bhumi posed by the makeup room mirror and made her fans drool.

Within minutes, her pictures were flooded with likes and comments from her friends, family and fans. However, the best comment came from her sister Samiksha Pednekar. Samiksha seems to agree to Bhumi’s caption and replied saying, “So moody.” Bhumi’s colleague from the film industry Patralekhaa dropped a blue heart emoticon on her post.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter.