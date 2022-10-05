Deepika Padukone rules the front row at Louis Vuitton Paris show in unique mini dress and bold glam: See pics, videos

Actor Deepika Padukone, who is the global ambassador of the luxury label Louis Vuitton, flew off to Paris to attend their ready-to-wear Spring/Summer 2023 fashion. On Tuesday, October 4, Louis Vuitton presented their latest collection to a crowd full of stars and prominent names in the fashion capital of the world. And Deepika Padukone ruled the front row in one of her most unique looks to date. The star attended the show dressed in a grey-coloured and uniquely structured mini dress from the label's latest collection and teamed it with bold glam picks and accessories from the brand. Keep scrolling to find more details about her look.

Deepika Padukone rules the front row at the Louis Vuitton show

Nicolas Ghesquière, the French-Belgian fashion designer and creative director of the house of Louis Vuitton, presented his ready-to-wear Spring/Summer 2023 collection in Paris. Models walked the runway in his latest creations, and A-listers filled the front row. Deepika Padukone also enjoyed the show in a grey mini dress, bold makeup and chic accessories. Pictures and videos of the star soon made it online, and fans couldn't help but marvel at her look. Check out snippets of Deepika from the fashion show below. (Also Read: Deepika Padukone is the queen of airport fashion in denim, sweater and boots)

Deepika Padukone poses at Louis Vuitton show in Paris. (AFP, PTI)

Deepika wore a sleeveless greyish-blue ensemble structured uniquely in Nicolas Ghesquière's signature style. It features broad shoulders, a box-like silhouette, a frilled and tiered mini-length skirt attached with two long ribbons, and a round neckline.

Deepika accessorised the ensemble with a Louis Vuitton top handle bag in tan and yellow shades and a pair of black knee-high boots. She opted to style her tresses in a wet look and left them open in a sleek back-swept hairdo.

ASIAN EXCELLENCE!



Deepika Padukone and Gemma Chan at #LVSS23 Paris Fashion Week 🥵🥵 pic.twitter.com/eSOnuO7nSI — Team DP Malaysia (@TeamDeepikaMY_) October 4, 2022

Lastly, she chose striking dark plum lip shade, shimmery eye shadow, light mascara on the lashes, blushed cheeks, and glowing skin for the glam picks.

there is nobody like her, nobody even coming close to her, the one and only Deepika Padukone.💓 pic.twitter.com/zu0dBzFPS4 — C🧸 (@BinBoleBaatein) October 4, 2022

Meanwhile, according to BoF, Deepika Padukone has accounted for seven of Louis Vuitton's top ten Instagram posts and more than 25 per cent of the USD 20.2 million in media impact value (MIV) generated during Cannes. Recently, she also became the brand ambassador of the French-luxury brand Cartier.