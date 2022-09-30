Deepika Padukone is the queen of effortless airport fashion in fall-ready denim, sweater and boots: See pics, video

When it comes to celebrity airport fashion, your favourite stars either like to keep their look extremely comfy or take things up a notch by making the airport their fashion runway. However, a few have nailed the art of mixing comfort and style seamlessly for their jet-set wardrobe, and Deepika Padukone is one of the stars. The Gehraiyaan actor's recent look at the Mumbai airport in a fall-ready sweater, denim jeans and combat boots set backs our statement. The uber-cool ensemble proved why the star is the queen of effortless airport fashion. Keep scrolling to check out her look.

Deepika Padukone's effortless airport look

On Friday, the paparazzi clicked Deepika Padukone at the airport with her mother, Ujjala Padukone. The star donned the classic blue denim and monochrome sweater combination for catching her flight out of the bay. Many paparazzi accounts shared Deepika's pictures and videos on social media. They showed the star smiling for the cameras before going inside the airport. Her ensemble is a perfect pick for the fall season to run errands around the city or go on brunch dates with your best friend. See how Deepika styled the outfit below. (Also Read: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are power couple goals in monotone looks)

Deepika Padukone aces airport fashion in an uber-cool outfit. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Deepika Padukone's airport look features a black turtleneck sweater with full-length sleeves, a monochrome printed vest and blue denim jeans. The sleeveless woollen vest Deepika wore over the turtleneck comes in a black and white stripe pattern, loose silhouette, and striped grey trims. Dark blue denim jeans rounded off her ensemble.

Deepika accessorised her jet-set ensemble with a sleek silver watch, a black mini shoulder bag, and black heeled combat boots from the luxury house of Louis Vuitton featuring a logo print lace-up front. Lastly, she chose a messy bun, winged black eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, nude lip shade, glowing skin, and a no-makeup look for the glam picks.

Deepika Padukone styles her fall-ready ensemble with minimal accessories. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone will be seen next in Siddharth Anand's Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Pathaan is set to release in theatres on January 25 next year and will mark Shah Rukh's comeback on the screen after the 2018 film Zero.