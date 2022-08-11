Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh are the power couple at Laal Singh Chaddha premiere in monotone looks: See pics, video

Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were among a host of other B-Town celebrities who attended the premiere of the much-anticipated film Laal Singh Chaddha. The Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan film releases in cinemas today. Deepika and Ranveer arrived at the star-studded occasion dressed in monotone looks and gave off power couple vibes with their dapper fits. Additionally, Ranveer's family, including his sister, mother and father, accompanied the couple and even got pictures clicked by the paparazzi.

On Wednesday night, many big names from Bollywood arrived at the Laal Singh Chaddha screening in Mumbai. The film industry's most-stylish power couple, Deepika and Ranveer, also attended the event. They dressed up in monotone outfits. Paparazzi pages posted their pictures and videos with Ranveer's family on social media, and soon, it went viral. One video also showed the couple posing for the cameras with their family. Check it out below. (Also Read: Deepika Padukone takes over California with Ranveer Singh in an elegant suit)

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh giving power couple vibes.

Deepika opted for a pastel green-coloured suit set for the Laal Singh Chaddha screening. The star's outfit features a blazer with notch lapel collars, padded shoulders, plunging neckline, folded full-length sleeves, and an oversized silhouette. She wore the jacket over a white lace-adorned bralette.

In the end, Deepika chose matching pastel green coloured straight-fitted pants, pointed white high heels, a Louis Vuitton shoulder bag, a metallic strap watch, a sleek bracelet, diamond rings, and a dainty pair of ear studs.

For the glam picks, Deepika went for brick red lip shade, dewy skin, sleek black eyeliner, blushed cheeks, beaming highlighter, and sharp contouring. A sleeked-back wet-styled hairdo completed her look.

Deepika and Ranveer choose monotone outfits for the event.

As for Ranveer, the star complemented his wife in his signature quirky style by opting for a black shirt and pants set. He chose a collared high-low hemline shirt featuring full-length sleeves and a button-up front. Skinny-fit black pants, tinted sunglasses, black dress shoes, diamond ear studs, groomed beard, and back-swept hairdo completed his look for the occasion.

