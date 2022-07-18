Deepika Padukone shows keeping it simple is the new style trend with latest chic airport look: See video, pics

Actor Deepika Padukone is known for keeping her sartorial choices classy and trendy with a touch of effortless glamour. The Gehraiyaan actor believes in following minimal styling aesthetics while choosing her fit for the day, especially when picking her off-duty wardrobe. It is full of envy-worthy pieces that deserve a place in your bookmarks, as they can easily help you serve an impactful look. Don't believe us? You just have to check out Deepika's latest airport look for catching a flight out of Mumbai that proves simple is the new style trend.

On Monday, the paparazzi clicked Deepika arriving at the Mumbai airport. The star chose a simple cardigan top, shirt and denim jeans combination for her jet-set look. Deepika's outfit should definitely inspire your choices if you are ever looking for an uber-cool attire for your wardrobe. Keep scrolling to take a closer peek at how she styled the ensemble. (Also Read: Deepika Padukone in custom Louis Vuitton gown walks Cannes 2022 red carpet on Day 6, fan goes 'this is so hot': All pics)

Talking about Deepika's airport outfit, the actor chose an off-white cardigan. It has a wide round neckline, vertical ribbed details, long sleeves, drop shoulders, an ill-fitted silhouette, and a distressed hem. The Gehraiyaan actor layered it over a crisp white oversized collared shirt featuring long sleeves, folded cuffs, and a long hem-length.

Deepika completed her outfit by opting for light blue shaded boyfriend jeans with folded hem to give a structured look to her airport look. A pair of chunky white sneakers with front laces, a tan Louis Vuitton shoulder monogram bag, minimal makeup, and a messy low ponytail rounded it all off. In the end, Deepika chose a face mask to keep herself safe in crowded public areas.

Meanwhile, Deepika's next project is with Hrithik Roshan in the upcoming action film Fighter. Apart from this, she also has Project K with Prabhas and Pathan alongside Shah Rukh Khan. Pathan also stars John Abraham and is scheduled to release on January 25, 2023.