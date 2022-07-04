Deepika Padukone takes over California with Ranveer Singh in an elegant pink suit set: All pics, video inside

One can always expect Deepika Padukone to wow her millions of followers with her impeccable sartorial choices. Though Deepika loves wearing different silhouettes, the star is in her element when she dons a traditional ensemble. Whether she is attending an event in India or travelling around the globe, she never misses a chance to pick out a saree or a suit set from her swoon-worthy collection. And her new pictures are proof. Deepika, with her husband, Ranveer Singh, attended an event in California, USA, dressed in a pink and beige embroidered suit set and won us over with her million-dollar smile. Keep scrolling to check out her photos.

On Monday, Deepika dropped a set of images that showed her taking over California while dressed in a traditional ensemble. The star wore it to attend a Konkani Association of California (KAOCA) event with Ranveer. She captioned her pictures, "A people without the knowledge of their past history, origin and culture is like a tree without roots. Thank you #KAOCA and to the people of my community for your love, warmth and blessings. I couldn't be more proud." (Also Read: Deepika Padukone in custom Louis Vuitton gown walks Cannes 2022 red carpet on Day 6, fan goes 'this is so hot': All pics)

Regarding Deepika's ensemble, it featured a pink kurta styled with beige pants and embroidered dupatta. While the kurta comes in a breezy silhouette decked with a white polka dot pattern, long sleeves, a round neckline and intricate gold embroidery on the front, the pants have a flared silhouette, a heavily embellished lace embroidery on the hem and scalloped borders.

In the end, Deepika chose to drape the zari dupatta decked with gold patti borders and floral applique work on her shoulder. A pair of gold pointed stilettos with high heels, heavy statement gold jhumkis, a messy bun, dewy base, nude lip shade, mascara-adorned lashes, and blushed cheeks rounded off the style picks to glam up the Gehraiyaan star's ensemble.

Meanwhile, Ranveer complemented Deepika in a blush pink kurta featuring a fitted silhouette, long sleeves and bandhgala neckline. A sleeveless waistcoat with an open front and white churidar pyjamas completed Ranveer's outfit. He chose brown mojaris, a side-parted hairdo, diamond ear studs and a trimmed beard for styling the look.

What do you think of the couple's look?