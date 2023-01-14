Deepika Padukone’s all-black attire proves why she is the queen of airport looks

Deepika Padukone is the epitome of grace and fashion – we already know that. The actor’s fashion statements are droolworthy as well as envy-inducing. From stunning casuals to showing off her festive collection in six yards of grace, to decking up in sequined gowns and taking our breaths away, Deepika’s fashion diaries are known for setting fashion standards higher. The actor keeps sharing snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. Deepika is also often spotted at Mumbai airport, flying out of the city, or walking out of the airport in style. The actor’s airport looks are known for being chic, comfortable and stylish. With every look, Deepika ensures to make fashion lovers scurry to take notes on how to ace the look in the flight.

Deepika was photographed by paparazzi on Saturday morning, as she flew back to the city in style. The actor walked out of Mumbai international airport, and right into our hearts, in a stunning ensemble. The actor looked every bit gorgeous as she picked a black jumpsuit for the comfortable flying. The actor was all smiles for the cameras as she walked out of the airport. Deepika looked chic in the black jumpsuit featuring full sleeves, collars and a zip at the neckline. With a belt-style detail at the waist, and jogger details at the ankles, Deepika aced the airport look to perfection. Take a look at her pictures here:

Deepika posed for the cameras.(HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Deepika further accessorised her look for the day in tinted shades and a pair of white sneakers. With a black and golden sling bag on one shoulder, she posed for the cameras, before getting into her car. Deepika wore her tresses into a top bun and decked up in minimal makeup. In drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Deepika looked gorgeous as ever.