Emmy Awards 2024: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker stun in matching black outfits, stole the limelight with a kiss

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker arrive on the red carpet of the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, grabbing everyone's attention with their stunning looks and adorable PDA moment. The Television Academy Awards kicked off with a bang at the Peacock Theatre in downtown Los Angeles, California, U.S.A. Fashion lovers were on the edge of their seats to see what looks their favourite celebrities would don. After all, the Emmys have a history of providing fashion statements and iconic fashion moments in exquisite gowns and elegant suits. The celebrity couple have already stolen the limelight by arriving in a matching all-black ensemble, exuding bossy vibes and commanding attention. Scroll down to find out more. (Also read: Emmys 2024: Who is the Green Goblin Queen who stole the spotlight on the red carpet at Emmy Awards? See inside ) Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker share a kiss in black outfits at Emmy (File photo)

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker stun in all-black outfits on the Emmy red carpet

The Kardashians are known for making headlines wherever they go. And the Emmy Awards was no exception as popular star Kourtney Kardashian arrived with her husband Travis Barker. The couple looked chic as they wore matching black outfits. But what really stole the limelight was the passionate kiss they shared on the red carpet, which went viral like wildfire. Let's take a look.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker shared a kiss on the red-carpet of the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

On the fashion front, Kourtney's look is all about grace and glamour as she served up a lesson on how to rock an all-black outfit and make it red-carpet worthy. Her look featured a black lace bralette top with a plunging neckline. She paired it with a matching blazer that featured full sleeves, satin detailing on the collar and side pockets. She teamed it with a pair of matching loose-fitted trousers and shiny black gloves on her hands. For accessories, she styled her look with a pair of black pointed heels and statement diamond drop earrings.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards in stunning all-black outfits. (REUTERS)

Her minimal make-up look featured nude eyeshadow, smudged eyeliner, mascara-covered lashes, contoured cheeks, glowing highlighter and a shade of nude lipstick. With her hair slicked back to create the look of wet locks, her stylish look was perfectly complemented. Travis, on the other hand, wore a matching outfit consisting of a black three-piece suit, a bow, black footwear and rectangular sunglasses. Together, the couple served up a fashion delight and left their fans swooning.