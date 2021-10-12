Esha Gupta goes topless to promote ‘love’ in baggy jeans at Jaipur resort

If you are looking to revamp your wardrobe for the new season with an equally comfortable option, take fashion cues from Bollywood actor Esha Gupta whose sultry look in a pair of baggy jeans has set the Internet on fire. As the traditional “dadcore” jeans is back to take the baggy silhouette into fall, the Jannat 2-fame star left little for imagination and shared topless pictures, only in a pair of baggy jeans, during her stay at Ramgarh lodge in Jaipur and the mercury refused to come down.

Taking to her social media handle, Esha shared a slew of pictures in the bold look as she stood sunbathing in her balcony and our jaws just dropped to the floor. The pictures featured the diva with her back to the camera as she stood topless on the balcony, facing the lush green garden below and a serene mountain landscape yonder.

Leaving her silky tresses open down her back to cover it partially, Esha donned only a pair of baggy, light washed denim jeans. Flaunting a well-toned figure and a waistline to-die-for, Esha let the camera focus on her luscious brown soft brunette curls cascading down her back and there is nothing about the frames that don't give us instant fashion and travel FOMO.

She captioned the pictures, “Love today Love tomorrow (sic)” and fans could not help but empty their stash of fire emojis and love confessions in the comments section.

Baggy jeans are the new denim essential this fall, courtesy their versatile option, not only as a casual wear or for daytime looks but also because they ace the chic evening fits. While Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid have highlighted the style as a mainstay of their street style looks, Esha's latest pictures are a cherry on the cake for those who have their fingers firmly placed on the sartorial pulse.

After all, what is the year 2021 in the fashion world if not for throwback silhouettes?

