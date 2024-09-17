Gaurav Gupta brings glamour to the Emmys 2024 red carpet: Here are celebs who wore his stunning designs

The 76th Emmy Awards was a star-studded event brimming with fashion inspiration as celebrities stepped out in their finest attire. Indian designers made a significant mark on the international red carpet, including the renowned Gaurav Gupta. Known for his swirling, sculptural details that often define his red carpet creations, Gupta took a slightly different approach for the 2024 Emmys. Dressing two of Hollywood’s well-known celebrities, he showed that his designs can still make a striking impact even without his signature embellishments. Scroll down to discover which celebrities were spotted in his stunning designs. Allison Janney and Mindy Kaling dazzle in Gaurav Gupta couture at Emmys 2024(Instagram/@gauravguptaofficial)

Allison Janney's velvet ensemble

Allison Janney turned heads in a Gaurav Gupta Spring 2024 Couture velvet core gown that perfectly combined understated elegance with a touch of boldness. The rich velvet fabric exuded classic old Hollywood glamour, while the striking agni orange shell detail added a nod to Gaurav Gupta’s avant-garde style. Despite toning down his signature sculptural details, the gown showcased a masterful juxtaposition of textures and colours, making it a standout piece on the red carpet.

Fiametta jewels and Roger Vivier Viv’ Choc strass platform sandals perfectly completed her ensemble. Her glam look was further enhanced with winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, blushed cheeks, and bold red lipstick, rounding off her stunning appearance.

Mindy Kaling in stunning black gown

Mindy Kaling, known for her love of black at major events, continued the trend at the 2024 Emmys. This time, she chose a Gaurav Gupta Spring 2024 Couture glacier-embroidered sculpted gown that elevated her favourite awards season colour with intricate details and a modern touch. Compared to her Met Gala look, this gown presented a more refined aesthetic, blending Gupta’s architectural edge with a subtle, graceful silhouette. The glacier-inspired embroidery added an element of icy glamour, transforming her black gown into a standout piece that was far from ordinary.

Wempe jewellery, featuring dangling diamond statement earrings, a sleek bracelet, and a glittery ring, added an extra touch of charm to her look. Complementing her ensemble, she sported glamorous makeup and let her luscious long tresses fall freely in a middle parting, finishing off her appearance with perfection.