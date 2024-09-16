Emmy Awards 2024: Laura Dern wears glittering Sabyasachi jewels made using fine endangered crafts on red carpet

Laura Dern attended the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards held in Los Angeles. The Palm Royale actor rolled up on the red carpet in a Gabriela Hearst black gown, which she styled with Sabyasachi jewellery to the delight of her desi fans. Laura Dern attends the Emmy Awards 2024 wearing Sabyasachi jewels. (AP)

Laura Dern wears Sabyasachi jewellery to the 2024 Emmys

Laura Dern wore high-end jewel pieces designed by ace Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee to the 2024 Emmys red carpet. The actor wore an intricate diamond and coloured stone Palm necklace with her gown. She also chose a bracelet and ring by the designer's jewellery label. The pieces are a part of Sabyasachi's High Jewellery Bengal Byzantine Broadway collection - launched at London’s iconic Lancaster House on the eve of the Animal Ball.

Laura Dern on the 76th Emmy Awards red carpet at the Peacock Theatre. (AFP)

All you need to know about the Sabyasachi jewels

The Sabyasachi Palm necklace, earrings, and bracelet feature Zambian emeralds, Brazilian amethysts, Madagascan tourmalines and fine diamonds. The designer explained on the official website that the Bengal Byzantine Broadway collection is made in homage to endangered animals, using fine endangered crafts. Therefore, the necklace has a gold Bengal tiger (reminiscent of the Sabyasachi logo), and the bracelet features gold alligators.

All the Sabyasachi jewels Laura Dern wore.

“This collection interlaces the East and West, the traditional and rebellious, the precious and profane, and the sensorial with the intellectual,” the designer said in a statement.

Decoding Laura Dern's Gabriela Hearst look

The Gabriela Hearst black gown has an off-the-shoulder boat neckline, front button closures on the bust, quarter-length sleeves, a fitted bodice, a slit on the front, and a cascading skirt with pleat designs. She paired the dress with skinny-fit black pants, a red clutch by Gabriela Hearst and black block heels.

Laura chose minimal glam to style the classic, chic ensemble. She chose a pink lip shade, simple black eyeliner, rouge-tinted cheeks, beaming highlighter, mascara-adorned lashes, and feathered brows. She left her blonde locks loose and styled it in soft blowout waves.