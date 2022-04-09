Kajal Aggarwal drops majestic pic flaunting baby bump in ruffled gown with emotional note on motherhood: See inside

Actor Kajal Aggarwal is awaiting the birth of her first child with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu. The couple had confirmed the pregnancy at the beginning of this year, and since then, the star has shared several photos documenting her journey. Today, Kajal posted a majestic picture of herself flaunting the baby bump in a blush pink ruffled gown. She also penned an emotional note talking about her pregnancy and the happy and difficult moments that shape people's experiences.

On Saturday, Kajal Aggarwal took to her Instagram page to talk about her pregnancy and post a picture from a recent pregnancy photoshoot that showed her cradling the baby bump. The image shows her posing in a ruffled gown featuring shoulder cut-outs and a thigh-high slit. Additionally, the star talked about how preparing for motherhood has been a beautiful and messy journey in the post's caption. (Also Read: Kajal Aggarwal is 'lounging around waiting for junior' in floral kaftan suit)

Kajal wrote, "Let's face it, preparing for motherhood can be beautiful, but messy. One moment you feel like you have everything under control, while the next moment, you're so drained, you wonder how you're going to manage making it to bedtime! And within these days, weeks, and months of loving our children and our partners, sometimes we forget that this accumulation of emotions (joy, sadness, anxiety, heartbreak) are what piece together our unique stories and make them ours."

Coming to Kajal's dress for the pregnancy photoshoot, it comes in a gorgeous blush pink shade. It features an embellished bodice, cold-shoulder cut-outs with ruffles on sleeves, a tiered ruffled skirt extending into a floor-sweeping train, and a leg-baring thigh-high slit.

Kajal posed barefoot for the picture and teamed the ensemble with just a pair of floral statement earrings. Open long tresses styled in romantic curls, subtle eye shadow, fuchsia pink lip shade, blushed cheeks, dewy base make-up, and mascara on the lashes completed the glam picks. In the end, Kajal's pregnancy glow took the glam quotient up by a notch.

What do you think of this maternity photoshoot?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON