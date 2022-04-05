Pregnant Kajal Aggarwal is 'just lounging around waiting for junior' in beautiful floral kaftan suit: All pics here

Ever since Kajal Aggarwal announced her pregnancy, the star has proved time and again that her maternity wardrobe is totally steal-worthy. The actor has reflected her easy-going, feminine, and elegant style in her pregnancy sartorial choices, making all the new moms-to-be steal notes from her fashion book. Even the star's latest post backs our claim. She posted two pictures from a photoshoot of herself chilling in a kaftan printed suit set. However, her caption, "Just lounging around, waiting for junior," takes the cake.

On Monday, Kajal took to Instagram to post pictures of herself posing on a couch dressed in the printed suit set. The Hey Sinamika actor teamed the traditional ensemble with minimal accessories, serving pregnancy fashion tips for new moms-to-be. The coordinated look is from the shelves of designer Anamika Khanna's AK-OK collection. Scroll ahead to see Kajal's photos in it. (Also Read: Kajal Aggarwal's Monday mood is about chilling in quirky outfit and messy hair)

Kajal's kaftan kurta comes in an off-white shade replete with floral patterns in pastel blue and green hues. It features an embroidered neckline adorned with floral applique work and embellishments, billowy half sleeves, a slit on the front, and a loose-fitted silhouette.

Kajal teamed the kurta with matching off-white and floral printed pants featuring flared hem. She styled the modern ethnic look with minimal accessories, including gold patterned earrings adorned with a black stone, diamond rings, and embellished strapped sandals.

In the end, Kajal tied her locks in a sleek high ponytail, and chose blush pink lip shade, glowing skin, well-defined eyebrows, blushed cheeks, mascara on the lashes, and subtle eye shadow for the make-up picks. The star's pregnancy glow took the glam quotient up by a notch.

Meanwhile, Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu had confirmed the pregnancy in a New Year post at the beginning of 2022. The couple tied the knot in an intimate affair on October 30, 2020. They were best friends for seven years and dated for three years.

