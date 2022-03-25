Kajal Aggarwal nails pregnancy fashion in 3k mini summer dress, new moms-to-be take notes: See pics

Ever since Kajal Aggarwal and her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, announced her pregnancy, the actor has secured a permanent place in our most stylish pregnant actor's list. The star has experimented with different silhouettes, during this time, from kaftans to quirky shirt pant combinations to midi dresses. Her latest look in a yellow mini-ensemble also features on our list, and new moms-to-be should definitely take tips from the star.

On Thursday, celebrity stylist Sayali Vidya posted pictures of Kajal in a pastel yellow mini dress posing for a photoshoot. She wore the ensemble for an ad shoot and looked glamorous, nailing the maternity look. Kajal's dress is easily a perfect pick during summer to beat the heat in style by new mothers or anyone else. If you wish to include this look in your closet, scroll ahead to find all the details.

Kajal's mini-length ensemble is from the shelves of the womenswear clothing label Poppi. It is a part of the brand's Bright and Bold collection and is called The Sunflower Dress. Adding this garment to your closet will cost you ₹3,650.

The Sunflower Dress(poppi.in)

Coming to the design elements, Kajal's dress checks all the summer wardrobe essentials - easy, breezy, flirty and fun. It features a one-shoulder neckline, sheer balloon sleeves with gathered cuffs, tiered tulle layering, free-flowing silhouette with a figure-skimming fall, and a mini-length hem.

Kajal Aggarwal nails maternity fashion.

Kajal wore the simple yet trendy ensemble with minimal accessories. She chose nude printed peep-toe flats, statement rings, and gold hoop earrings.

Kajal Aggarwal styled the summer dress with minimal accessories.

Centre-parted open tresses, glossy pink lip shade, dewy base make-up, on-fleek brows, mascara-laden lashes, and blushed cheeks rounded off the glam picks. In the end, Kajal's pregnancy glow acted as the cherry on top of the cake.

Meanwhile, Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu had confirmed the pregnancy in a New Year post at the beginning of2022. The couple tied the knot in an intimate affair on October 30, 2020. They were best friends for seven years and dated for three years.

