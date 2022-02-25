Pregnant Kajal Aggarwal in red silk saree is the most beautiful mom-to-be with Gautam Kitchlu: See pics here

Actor Kajal Aggarwal and her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, are expecting their first child together. The couple recently had a baby shower, attended by their loved ones, and the Hey Sinamika star took to Instagram to share pictures from the celebrations. Her fans and followers, including sister Nisha Aggarwal, took the comments sections to shower their love.

On Friday, Kajal posted a romantic picture with Gautam Kitclu and a few more clicks revealing her look for the baby shower ceremony. The first post features the couple lovingly looking into each other's eyes and clicking a lovely photo with a sunset in the background.

In the second post, a glowing Kajal cradled her baby bump as she struck poses in a gorgeous red silk saree and smiled brightly for the camera.

Kajal Aggarwal chose a red Banarasi silk saree for her baby shower ceremony. The star wore the beauteous six yards in a traditional draping style and served ethnic sartorial inspiration for all the mothers-to-be. Her drape features broad gold patti borders and intricate gold patterns inspired by palm trees done all over.

Kajal teamed her bespoke six yards with a matching red sleeveless silk blouse with a V neckline and a plunging back. The pregnant star accessorised her desi avatar with statement gold jewellery pieces, including ornate bangles, rings, a choker necklace with multi-hued precious gemstones, matching earrings and an ear chain.

Kajal Aggarwal's glowing traditional avatar for her baby shower.

In the end, side-parted open locks with wavy ends, red nail paint, nude lip shade, subtle smoky eye shadow, on-fleek brows, mascara-adorned lashes, dewy base make-up, and a dainty black bindi completed the glam picks. Additionally, Kajal's pregnancy glow added an ethereal charm.

Kajal's post garnered several likes from her followers, who took to the comments section to shower the star with love and praises. Her sister Nisha Aggarwal dropped a heart emoticon, and celebrity stylist Neerajaa Kona commented, "You look beautiful Kaju."

See some of the comments:

Comments on Kajal Aggarwal's post.

Meanwhile, Kajal is currently awaiting the release of her Telugu film Acharya with Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan and Tamil film Hey Sinamika with Dulquer Salmaan.