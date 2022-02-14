Pregnant Kajal Aggarwal calls Gautam Kitchlu cutie in Valentine's Day post, says 'bugging him since 2012'

Actor Kajal Aggarwal, who is pregnant with her first child, is celebrating Valentine's Day with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu. Today, the star shared a loved-up photo of herself and Gautam on Instagram and called him her 'cutie' in the caption. Kajal added that she has been bugging him since 2012 before wishing her fans 'Happy Valentine's Day'.

On February 14, Kajal Aggarwal posted a photo where she and Gautam sat on a wooden swing with a pretty backdrop. "Bugging this cutie since 2012! Happy V day, every day," the Hey Sinamika star captioned the post. The photo shows Kajal, wearing a mini denim dress, sitting on the swing with her legs placed over Gautam as he hugs her. Additionally, her pregnancy glow will take your breath away.

Earlier, Kajal had shared a lengthy post blasting trolls for body-shaming women during pregnancy. She even called them out for making fun of her weight gain when she is going through one of the most important phases in her life. "I've been dealing with the most amazing new developments in my life, my body, my home and most importantly my workplace. Additionally, certain comments/ body-shaming messages/memes don't really help. Let's learn to be kind and if that's too hard, maybe, just live and let live," the star had written.

Kajal and Gautam tied the knot in the presence of close friends and family in Mumbai in October 2020. The couple announced their pregnancy at the beginning of the new year. Gautam had shared a photo of Kajal on New Year with a pregnant woman emoji that led fans to believe that the star was pregnant. "Here's looking at you 2022," Gautam had captioned the post.

Meanwhile, Valentine's Day is celebrated on February 14 every year. This year it falls on Monday. On this day, people make grand gestures for their partners, express their feelings for each other, go on romantic dates, and more.