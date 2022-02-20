Kajal Aggarwal's Hey Sinamika look in red lehenga is perfect for traditional bride, we are obsessed: See pics

The trailer for Kajal Aggarwal's upcoming film Hey Sinamika, also starring Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead roles, dropped online recently. Kajal, who will soon welcome her first child with her husband Gautam Kitchlu, took to Instagram to promote the film's trailer by sharing pictures of herself dressed in a red bridal look. She wore the outfit in the newly-launched trailer of Hey Sinamika. We loved her look and believe it is fit for a traditional bride to make heads turn on their wedding day. Keep scrolling to find out more details.

Kajal welcomed the trailer of Hey Sinamika and also celebrated gaining 21 million followers on Instagram by dropping several photos of herself in the red embroidered lehenga. She posted several images in the beauteous traditional red attire, styled by celebrity stylist Archa Mehta. "Thank you for the 21 million love, my insta family. I love you right back 21 million times over! #strongertogether," Kajal captioned one of the posts.

Kajal's red bridal look features a sleeveless blouse with a plunging U neckline, intricate floral thread embroidery, and sequinned embellishments. The cropped length of the choli flaunted the star's toned midriff.

Kajal teamed the blouse with a matching bright red lehenga that had a heavy ghera, floral applique work, intricate thread embroidery, tulle lining, sequinned embellishments, and patti borders on the waistline. A matching red tassel tie on the side rounded off the designing elements.

Kajal completed the red bridal look by draping a matching zari dupatta that came with scalloped borders adorned with intricate embroidery, sequin work, and thread embroidery. The Hey Sinamika actor teamed the ensemble with minimal accessories, including diamond rings, choker necklace and silver stilettos.

In the end, a centre-parted open hairdo styled in romantic curls, blue nail paint, bold red lip shade, subtle eye shadow, dewy make-up, sleek eyeliner, blushed cheeks, and mascara adorned lashes completed the glam picks.

What do you think of Kajal's bridal look?

