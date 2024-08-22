Kangana Ranaut embraces retro charm in floral saree and checkered blouse for Emergency promotions. Pics

Kangana Ranaut has been keeping busy with the promotions of her upcoming film, Emergency. The actor took to Instagram to share photos of her latest look for a film promotions event. She embraced retro charm in the ensemble by wearing a checkered blouse and a floral saree. (Also Read | Kylie Jenner's sultry swimsuit to Deepika Padukone's chic all-black outfit: Best-dressed celebs of the day) Kangana Ranaut promotes Emergency in a retro saree and blouse look. (Instagram )

Kangana Ranaut plays with prints during Emergency promotions

Kangana Ranaut shared photos of her promotional look on Instagram with the caption, “Emergency on 6th September (Indian flag).” The pictures show her wearing a floral-printed white saree and a check-print cropped blouse. The nine yards and blouse set are from the shelves of the clothing label Pero. The ensemble is a part of their Spring Summer 2024 collection.

Decoding Kangana Ranaut's retro look

The nine yards feature a pink and green-hued rose flower pattern done on an ivory base. The drape also features a checkered pattern on the borders. Kangana wore the saree in traditional style, with the pallu placed on her shoulder.

Kangana paired the saree with a red and white check-printed blouse featuring a collared neckline, faux breast pockets, front button closures, a cropped gathered hem, quarter-length sleeves with folded cuffs, and a fitted silhouette.

Lastly, Kangana accessorised the retro look with gold statement rings and pearl-adorned gold earrings. The actor and BJP MP chose minimal makeup to style the saree, including blush pink eye shadow, rouge-tinted cheeks, mascara-adorned lashes, pink lip shade, feathered brows, and a dewy base. Lastly, a side-parted coiffed bun gave the finishing touches.

About Kangana Ranaut's Emergency

Emergency is the maiden solo directorial of Kangana Ranaut. It is a period-political drama based on the 1975 Emergency imposed by then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Kangana also plays the politician in the film. Apart from Kangana, Anupam Kher is playing Jayaprakash Narayan, Shreyas Talpade has portrayed Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Milind Soman has played Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Vishak Nair is Sanjay Gandhi, and late actor Satish Kaushik will be seen as Jagjivan Ram in Emergency.