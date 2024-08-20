Kangana Ranaut channels royal elegance in tissue saree worth 58k and opulent jewels for Emergency promotions: See pics

Kangana Ranaut is all set for the release of her upcoming movie Emergency, and her promotional looks are creating quite a buzz on social media. After making a statement in a heavily embroidered saree, she's back with another stunning six-yard ensemble that exudes pure elegance. Kangana, who plays Indira Gandhi in the film, has left everyone awestruck with the trailer, and fans can't stop raving about her incredible transformation and the authenticity she brings to the role. She's not just a powerhouse actress but also a fashion queen, and her latest saree appearance is no different. Ready to upgrade your ethnic wardrobe? Let's break down her look and grab some style notes from the diva. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut's glam look in exquisite lehenga ensemble for brother's wedding leaves fans swooning: Pics ) Kangana Ranaut wows fans with her elegant promotional saree appearance for the upcoming movie Emergency.(Instagram/@kanganaranaut)

Decoding Kangana Ranaut's stunning saree look

On Tuesday, Kangana delighted her fans with a sweet surprise by sharing a series of stunning saree pictures on Instagram. In the photos, she looks every bit like a royal queen, striking beautiful poses that took social media by storm. Her pictures quickly went viral, racking up tons of likes and comments from followers who couldn't stop gushing over her gorgeous look. Let's take a moment to admire her beauty!

What is the cost of Kangana's saree?

Her ivory saree, made from luxurious tissue fabric, boasts intricate golden borders adorned with resham and zardozi handwork. Kangana draped the saree traditionally, letting the pallu fall gracefully from her shoulder. She paired it with a chanderi silk blouse featuring full sleeves and a round neckline, perfectly completing her regal look. If you love Kangana's saree and want to add it to your wardrobe, we've got the details for you. Her stunning saree is from the brand Matsya and is priced at ₹58,000.

Her stunning saree is by the brand Matsya and comes with a price tag of ₹58,000.(www.azafashions.com)

With the help of celebrity fashion stylist Sukriti Grover, Kangana accessorised her look with opulent jewellery, including multiple choker necklaces layered around her neck, matching stud earrings and a pair of high heels. Makeup artist Albert Chettiar gave her a flawless finish with nude eyeshadow, dramatic winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, rosy cheeks, a luminous highlighter, and a touch of pink lipstick. Hair stylist Haseena Shaikh styled her lustrous tresses into a neat bun adorned with white gajra flowers. A little green bindi on her forehead perfectly completed her elegant look.