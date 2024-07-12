Kangana Ranaut's glam look in exquisite lehenga ensemble for brother's wedding leaves fans swooning: Pics

Kangana Ranaut's latest ethnic look in an exquisite lehenga is sure to win your heart. Celebrating her brother Varun Ranaut's wedding, Kangana stunned in an ethereal outfit that screams sartorial brilliance. The actor-turned-politician is a true fashionista at heart and consistently nails her style game. Whether it's her elegant sarees for Parliament sessions or traditional ethnic wear for family functions, she perfects every look effortlessly. Kangana is quite active on social media, and her glamorous Insta-diaries, filled with stylish looks, are a treasure trove of fashion inspiration for all her followers. Just a day ago, she wowed us all in a green saree, and now, she's rocking a lehenga with utmost flair. Scroll down for all the deets! (Also read: Kangana Ranaut's Parliamentary fashion diary is all about rocking the 6 yards of grace with utmost elegance: Pics ) Kangana Ranaut slays in an ethereal lehenga for brother’s wedding.(Instagram/@kanganaranaut)

Kangana Ranaut stuns in exquisite lehenga

On Friday, Kangana gave her fans a sweet surprise as she took to Instagram and uploaded a series of stunning pictures accompanied by the caption, "Weddings are such a lovely time for entire family… Dear Seema welcome to Ranaut family, we are very fortunate to have you, congratulations to Varun and Seema." In the viral pictures, Kangana can be seen joyfully celebrating her brother Varun Ranaut's wedding. The clips show her gracefully moving around the wedding mandap in a vibrant multicoloured lehenga, enthusiastically participating in various pre-wedding rituals and sharing moments of happiness and nostalgia on social media.

Decoding Kangana's glam look

For her breathtaking ethnic look, Kangana dazzled in an exquisite lehenga ensemble that radiates glam vibes with intricate handwork and craftsmanship. Her outfit features a sweetheart neckline rani pink blouse adorned with detailed golden gota patti work and peacock embellishments on the sleeves. She paired it with a matching lehenga skirt, intricately embroidered and accentuated with golden detailing on the green borders, adding a stunning contrast to her look. Completing her ensemble, she draped a mustard dupatta, infusing a vibrant pop of colour.

In terms of accessories, Kangana opted for opulent jewellery, including a heavy diamond necklace studded with emeralds, matching statement earrings, bangles on her wrist, and an oversized ring adorning her finger. Her makeup was equally stunning, featuring nude eyeshadow, smudged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, defined brows, blushed cheeks, luminous highlighter, and a shade of pink lipstick. A little black bindi adorned her forehead, adding a traditional touch. Her luscious, curled tresses were styled in a bun and adorned with red roses, completing her head-turning look and leaving fans swooning.