Kareena Kapoor nails a head-turning look in floral mini dress worth 73k for new shoot: See pics, videos

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is always unpredictable, whether it is her ever-evolving on-screen choices or sartorial picks. Her journey as a style icon has been unforgettable for her followers. From making iconic red-carpet appearances to kickstarting chic trends in Bollywood, Kareena has done it all. Though her personal wardrobe is full of gorgeous ensembles, the star's selection of dresses best exemplifies her versatile style. Her latest look in a floral mini-ensemble checks off all the boxes in the chic and effortless fashion department. She wore it for an ad shoot and won the hearts of her followers.

On Tuesday, Kareena took to Instagram to share a video of herself from an ad shoot. The star slipped into a floral mini dress for the same. The ensemble is from the shelves of the luxury clothing label Zimmermann. If you wish to include it in your closet, we have the price details for you. Scroll ahead to see the photos and find where you can get the exact look. (Also Read: Kareena Kapoor welcomes summer in style with breezy white cotton shirt dress)

Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lilac mini dress. (Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena's dress comes in a pleasing lilac shade adorned with floral patterns in peach, white and blue hues. It features a round neckline and mini-length hem decorated with gold-toned chain-link trim. Other design details include sheer balloon sleeves with gathered cuffs, a bodycon silhouette accentuating the star's frame, an open back with ribbon fastening, and a matching belt to cinch the waist.

The ensemble is from Zimmermann's Resort SS22 collection and is available on the Farfetch website. It is called the floral-print chain-trim mini dress and is worth ₹73,886 (USD 967).

Price of the dress Kareena Kapoor wore for the shoot. (farfetch.com)

Kareena accessorised the printed mini dress with fuchsia pink high heels adorned with a printed pattern and gold statement rings.

In the end, Kareena left her long silky tresses open in a centre parting, and for glam, she chose glossy blush pink lip shade, winged eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, blushed cheeks and glowing skin.

What do you think of Kareena's look?

Meanwhile, Kareena will make her OTT debut with a Netflix murder mystery film directed by filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh. She is also waiting for the release of her much-delayed film, Laal Singh Chaddha, opposite Aamir Khan.