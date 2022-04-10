Kareena Kapoor's smoking hot look in black jumpsuit for United Nations Young Changemakers Conclave is worth 54k

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the OG fashionistas of Bollywood, who has proven herself the ultimate style queen with her impeccable sartorial taste. Be it a casual outing with her girl gang or a red carpet event, Kareena is always ready to slay. So, it doesn't surprise us that her latest smoking hot look for attending the United Nations Young Changemakers Conclave is also setting the internet on fire. She slipped into a fitted black jumpsuit with an open back for attending the event. You should definitely take notes on how to look like a million bucks from the star.

On Saturday evening, Kareena took to her Instagram page to post several pictures of herself, dressed in an open-back black jumpsuit. She captioned the photos, "United Nations Young Changemakers Conclave." The ensemble is from the shelves of the iconic French luxury fashion house Hervé Léger. Keep scrolling to see Kareena's pictures and find where you can get the exact look. (Also Read: Kareena Kapoor welcomes summer in style with breezy white cotton shirt dress)

Kareena's sleeveless black jumpsuit comes with a round neckline, bodycon silhouette accentuating her svelte frame, flared legs with a floor-grazing hem, and an open back with crossover straps and cut-outs. The elegant number is a perfect look for attending a cocktail party or your best friend's bachelorette.

If you wish to add the black jumpsuit to your partywear collection, we have the details for you. The ensemble is available on the Lyst website and is called the Hervé Léger Open-back Bandage Jumpsuit. It is worth ₹54,736 (AUD 968).

The Hervé Léger Open-back Bandage Jumpsuit.(lyst.com)

Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri styled Kareena Kapoor's look for the UN Young Changemakers Conclave. She chose a minimal aesthetic to allow the outfit to shine and keep the formal-chic vibe intact. A pair of black strappy peep-toe sandals, a sleek gold watch, rings, and quirky statement gold hoop earrings elevated Kareena's look.

In the end, Kareena opted for centre-parted sleek open tresses, subtle smoky eye shadow, kohl-adorned eyes, on-fleek brows, glossy pink lip shade, glowing skin, blushed cheeks and beaming highlighter for the glam picks.

What do you think of Kareena's look for the UN Young Changemakers Conclave?