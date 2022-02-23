Kareena Kapoor looks bewitching in cut-out top and colourful skirt for new shoot: Check out viral pics

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is the queen of making elegant sartorial choices. We've seen the star in a string of stunning ensembles, including printed kaftans, comfortable coordinated sets, roomy dresses, and trendy jeans and top combinations. And each fashion moment has been equally incredible. For a recent photoshoot, the actor slipped into a bewitching outfit featuring a chic top and skirt, which won full marks on the sartorial meter for its bold hue and interesting details.

Kareena's stylist Lakshmi Lehr took to Instagram to share pictures of the Veere Di Wedding actor dressed in a cut-out top and colourful skirt set from clothing labels, Safiyaa and Zimmermann. Planning to upgrade your wardrobe for attending brunch dates with your friends and family? Take a leaf out of Kareena Kapoor Khan's stylebook and give her recent outfit a go.

Kareena's ensemble features a full-sleeved top that comes in a lemon yellow shade. It has ribbed designing done all over, cut-out detail on the front, wide square neckline, billowy fitting on the cuffs, choker neck tie, and a bodycon silhouette highlighting the actor's frame.

Kareena teamed the top with a midi skirt featuring colourful patchwork done in mustard yellow, orange, lavender, pastel blue, greyish black, blush pink and white shades. The bottoms had a flowy silhouette making it a perfect pick for humid summer days.

Kareena styled her look with minimal accessories, including patterned hoop earrings, rings, and strappy chocolate brown high heels. In the end, centre-parted long locks styled in soft waves, nude lip shade, matte base make-up, blushed cheeks, kohl-adorned eyes, subtle smoky eye shadow, and mascara-adorned lashes completed the glam picks.

Earlier, Kareena had wowed her followers in a monotone turtleneck crop top and flared pants set. She wore the trendy look in a gorgeous peach shade and accessorised it with gold jewels. "Is it preachy if I say that I feel peachy? Obviously #NotAskingForAFriend," Kareena had captioned the post.

