Loved Kareena Kapoor's red printed shirt for attending Randhir Kapoor's birthday with Taimur? It costs 35k

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated her father Randhir Kapoor's birthday at his Mumbai home on Tuesday. The actor and her family members, including Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Jehangir Ali Khan (Jeh), Samaira Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Kunal Kapoor, Armaan Jain, his wife Anissa Malhotra, Aadar Jain, and his rumoured girlfriend Tara Sutaria enjoyed a birthday lunch. Pictures from the celebrations instantly went viral, and fans were quick to shower praises for Kareena's party look.

Kareena arrived at Randhir Kapoor's house dressed in a red, white and black full-sleeve shirt and black pants. Shutterbugs clicked the star outside her father's home with Taimur, and the mother-son duo also posed before going inside. If you loved Kareena's look for the birthday party, then you are not alone. We loved it too and even found the price details.

Kareena Kapoor at Randhir Kapoor's house.(HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Kareena's bold and statement-making silk shirt is from Stella McCartney's Spring Summer '17 collection and boasts of their signature eco-friendly fashion spirit.

It features red and white polka dot print on the front and a solid black and white pattern on the back, an open Mandarin collar, 'Thanks Girls' and 'No Leather' slogan repeated all over, front button-up details and gathered cuffs.

Kareena in a Stella McCartney silk shirt. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Keen on buying the silk shirt for your next lunch date or a brunch outing with your girlfriends? Well, it is currently available on a discount and will cost you ₹35,957 (USD 479).

The price of Kareena Kapoor's shirt.(evachic.com)

Kareena wore the shirt by tucking it inside her bottoms to give a more elegant touch to her effortless look. She wore black high-waisted pants featuring flared bottoms. In the end, the star accessorised the outfit with gold bracelets, a black shoulder bag, rings, metallic chain choker and black tinted sunglasses.

Kareena teams her look with minimal make-up.(HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Kareena rounded off her birthday party look with a sleek low bun, nude lip shade, blushed cheeks, and dewy base make-up. What do you think of Kareena's look?