Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur to Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa: Stars ring in Valentine's Day

Today is Valentine's Day, and couples all across the world are ringing in the day of love. Celebrities are not very far behind. On February 14, many stars took to social media to celebrate Valentine's Day with their partners in their unique way. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur to Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa to Riteish Deshmukh, here's how celebrities are ringing in Valentine's Day.

Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated Valentine's Day with her forever Valentines, husband Saif Ali Khan and eldest son Taimur Ali Khan. The star posted a close-up picture of a puzzled Saif looking at the camera and Taimur smiling happily with an ice cream in his hand. "Is it Valentine's Day? Ok then let's ice cream…#forever two. Saifu and Tim Tim," Kareena captioned the post.

ALSO READ | Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja celebrate Valentine's Day with loved-up posts

Rajkummar Rao, who married his longtime girlfriend Patralekhaa on November 15 last year, took to social media to wish his wife. The Badhaai Do star posted a romantic photo from their wedding ceremony, where the couple can be seen dressed in their wedding outfits. Rajkummar captioned the post, "Patralekhaa Today, Tomorrow, Forever [heart emoticons]."

Riteish Deshmukh, known for his hilarious antics on social media with his wife Genelia D'Souza, had a unique Valentine's Day wish for her. The actor posted a funny video starring himself and Genelia with the song Dekhte Dekhte and captioned it, "Happy Valentine's Day."

Gabriella Demetriades ringed in Valentine's Day by posting a happy family picture featuring herself, Arjun Rampal and their son, Arik. The trio wore white ensembles for the photoshoot that Gabriella captioned, "Happy love day to you from us."

Maheep Kapoor celebrated the day of love by sharing several throwback photos with her forever Valentines, Sanjay Kapoor and their kids Shanya Kapoor and Jahaan Kapoor. "My forever valentines #ToInfinityAndBeyond," she wrote in the caption of the post.

Gauahar Khan's Valentine's Day post featured pictures from her and Zaid Darbar's Haldi ceremony, and the couple looks endearing in them. "To the person, who I can Rise and Fall in love with, happy Love day husband! Zaid Darbar, you are my All. Throwback to our lovely Haldi evening," Gauahar wrote while sharing the post.

Karan Singh Grover was also one of the stars who celebrated Valentine's Day with his wife and actor, Bipasha Basu. The star confessed his love for Bipasha and wrote, "Happy Valentine's Day! I love you so so so so so much! #monkeylove #loveyourself."

Valentine's Day is celebrated on February 14 every year. This year it falls on Monday.