Rajkummar Rao drops pics of his ripped transformation for Badhaai Do, Bhumi Pednekar's reacts: See here

Actor Rajkummar Rao is on the ninth sky after his film Badhaai Do, a sequel to 2018 hit Badhaai Ho!, released in theatres. The star is enjoying all the appreciation he is receiving for playing the character of a closeted gay police officer, Shardul Thakur. People also complimented Rajkummar's transformation in the film, as the star worked hard to get a chiselled physique. Recently, Rajkummar took to Instagram to share a before-after picture that showed the physical transformation he went through for Badhaai Do. It will be a perfect weekend motivation and help you get rid of those lazy feelings.

On Saturday evening, Rajkummar dropped a collage that showed him on day 1 of his training session and the final result. The second photo shows the star on Badhaai Do sets flexing his muscles and showing off his chiselled physique. "The best feeling in the world is, when you give your heart and soul to a film and to your character and get so much love in return from the audience. Thank you guys. #ShardulThakur #BadhaaiDo," the star captioned the post.

See Rajkummar's post below:

Rajkummar's post garnered several likes and comments from his followers and stars from the industry. Bhumi Pednekar, his co-star in Badhaai Do, posted a hilarious comment revealing the star's diet to achieve this physique. "Wow. Can't ever forget you eating skimmed milk ka paneer, vegan protein, broccoli. Mera khaana nahi digest hota tha seeing your food. You're incredible," she wrote.

Sanya Malhotra and Rajkummar's wife Patralekhaa dropped clapping hands and fire emoticons. Another user wrote, "Acting ki paribhasha ho tum (You are the definition of acting)." Others praised the star for his hard work and gave a thumbs up to his physical transformation.

See some of the comments:

Comments on Rajkummar Rao's post.

Meanwhile, Badhaai Do, directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, was released in theatres on February 11. Rajkummar and Bhumi play two closeted gay persons in the film, who enter into a marriage of convenience to keep their conservative family members at bay.